One woman made a TikTok viral video taking part in a trend on social media to show off her love life

The lady left viewers invested after showing people how she became a married woman after answering a DM

Mzansi peeps were touched by the video showing others how she found the love of her life on social media

One lady took part in a trend with a video that went viral. Mzansi peeps were touched by her love story.

A TikTok video shows a woman who found marriage after replying to her DMs. Image: @dimpleface36

Source: TikTok

The video about the lady's love life got over 14 000 likes. Many netizens commented and showered the TikTokker with compliments.

Woman displays love life in TikTok video

@dimpleface36 showed people that she replied to a man's DM, which ended well for her. The lady flashed the internet the ring she got from the gent she met on the socials.

Now married, the lady was pleased she replied. Watch the video below:

TikTok viewers gush over bride

Peeps commented that they were delighted to see the woman's happy ending as she got a proposal. Many were raving about how amazing the wife looked.

Momo said:

"I love seeing the good side of this trend. congratulations baby."

Boitumelo Michelle Mandi wrote:

"Yay you even got more beautiful is it me only guys that notice the difference."

Celine Lesole commented:

"A positive one, you look stunning."

Nosipho Nana Lushaba added:

"So gorgeous."

itu_smol gushed:

"You gave us hope nyana yaz."

Mzansi stans cute couple

People love to see happy romantic partners. One couple went viral after they showed people their love story that started in the DMs in a post.

