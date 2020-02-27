A list of the top 10 cheapest smartphones in South Africa 2022

Smartphones are an essential part of modern life. People need these devices to communicate, shop, learn and even work. Therefore, the demand for these gadgets is at an all-time high. The reality is that not everyone can afford high-end gadgets. This is why people are curious to know which is the cheapest smartphone in South Africa and how much it costs.

Did you know that the cheapest smartphone in South Africa is worth a few hundred rands? It is internet-enabled and has a little storage space. While it may not work as fast as other medium and high-end models, it offers value for money.

Cheapest smartphones in South Africa in 2022

Many people are looking for cheap smartphones to use in 2022. These gadgets are ideal for basic communication and accessing the internet among those who do not use their phones too much.

Compared to medium and high-end devices, they have fewer features and are not designed for heavy usage. Check out the smartphones under R1500 in South Africa in 2022 below.

10. Realme C11 - R1,499

Dimensions: 164.4 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm (6.47 x 2.99 x 0.36 in)

164.4 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm (6.47 x 2.99 x 0.36 in) Weight: 196 g (6.91 oz)

196 g (6.91 oz) SIM card: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Display resolution: 720 x 1560 pixels

720 x 1560 pixels Display: IPS LCD

IPS LCD Display size: 6.5 inches

6.5 inches Operating system: Android 10, Realme UI

Android 10, Realme UI Chipset: MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)

MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU: PowerVR GE8320

PowerVR GE8320 RAM: 2GB

2GB Internal memory: 32GB

32GB Main camera: 13MP

13MP Selfie camera: 5MP

5MP Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Colours: Mint green and Pepper grey

If you are looking for a cheap smartphone, Realme C11 is the best budget smartphone in South Africa in 2022. It has pretty good features, and its price tag is only R1,499. The device weighs 196g and has a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery.

9. Nokia C1 2nd Edition - R1,399

Dimensions: 148 x 71.8 x 9.3 mm (5.83 x 2.83 x 0.37 in)

148 x 71.8 x 9.3 mm (5.83 x 2.83 x 0.37 in) Weight: 154 g (5.43 oz)

154 g (5.43 oz) SIM card: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Display resolution: 720 x 1440 pixels

720 x 1440 pixels Display: TFT LCD

TFT LCD Display size: 5.45 inches

5.45 inches Operating system: Android 11 (Go edition)

Android 11 (Go edition) Chip: Unisoc SC7731e

Unisoc SC7731e GPU: Mali-400 MP2

Mali-400 MP2 RAM: 1GB

1GB Internal memory: 16GB

16GB Main camera: 5 MP

5 MP Selfie camera: 5 MP

5 MP Battery: Li-Ion 2500 mAh, removable

Li-Ion 2500 mAh, removable Colours: Blue, Purple

The Nokia C1 2nd Edition is a fantastic budget device with an affordable price tag of R1,399. It has a display size of 5.45 inches, and a removable 2500 mAh battery. It is available in either blue or purple.

8. Mobicel Legend - R1,399

Dimensions: 166 × 76.6 × 9.4 mm

166 × 76.6 × 9.4 mm SIM card: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Display resolution: HD+ display resolution

HD+ display resolution Display: TFT

TFT Display size: 6.5 inches

6.5 inches Operating system: Android Q Go

Android Q Go CPU: Quad-core 1.3GHz

Quad-core 1.3GHz RAM: 1GB

1GB Internal memory: 16GB

16GB Main camera: 5MP

5MP Selfie camera: 5MP

5MP Battery: Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery Colours: Gradation blue, Gradation purple

Mobicel Legend is one of the most affordable devices on the market today. It has a selling price of R1,399. The device has a display size of 6.5 inches and runs on Android Q Go. It also has a relatively large battery capacity of 4000 mAh.

7. Nokia C10 - R1,399

Dimensions: 169.9 x 77.9 x 8.8 mm (6.69 x 3.07 x 0.35 in)

169.9 x 77.9 x 8.8 mm (6.69 x 3.07 x 0.35 in) Weight: 191 g (6.74 oz)

191 g (6.74 oz) SIM card: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Display resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

720 x 1600 pixels Display: IPS LCD

IPS LCD Display size: 6.52 inches

6.52 inches Protection: Panda Glass

Panda Glass Operating system: Android 11 (Go edition)

Android 11 (Go edition) Chipset: Unisoc SC7331E (28nm)

Unisoc SC7331E (28nm) GPU: Mali-400 MP2

Mali-400 MP2 RAM: 1GB

1GB Internal memory: 16GB

16GB Main camera: 5 MP

5 MP Selfie camera: 5 MP

5 MP Battery: Li-Ion 3000 mAh, removable

Li-Ion 3000 mAh, removable Colours: Gray, Light purple

Nokia is a reputable company known for producing high-quality devices. The Nokia C10 is one of the affordable smartphones, and it goes for R1,399 in South Africa. It runs on the Android 11 Go edition and has a relatively large display size measuring 6.52 inches.

6. Hisense U50 - R1,299

Dimensions: 156.16 x 73.47 x 9.75mm

156.16 x 73.47 x 9.75mm Weight: 202g

202g SIM card: Dual nano-SIM

Dual nano-SIM Display: TFT:IPS (LTPS)

TFT:IPS (LTPS) Display size: 6.1-inches

6.1-inches Operating system: Android 11 Go

Android 11 Go RAM: 1GB

1GB Internal memory: 16GB

16GB Main camera: 5 MP

5 MP Selfie camera: 5 MP

5 MP Battery: 4100mAh

The Hisense U50 is a relatively new device on the market. It has a retail price of R1,299 in South Africa. This device runs on Android 11 Go and has a long-lasting 4100mAh battery.

5. Hisense E30 Lite - R1,299

Dimensions: 161.18 x 76.24 x 9.30mm

161.18 x 76.24 x 9.30mm Weight: 188g

188g SIM card: Single / Dual-SIM

Single / Dual-SIM Display: TFT:IPS (LTPS)

TFT:IPS (LTPS) Display size: 6 inches

6 inches Operating system: Android 9 Go

Android 9 Go RAM: 1GB

1GB Internal memory: 16GB

16GB Main camera: 8 MP

8 MP Selfie camera: 8 MP

8 MP Battery: 3000mAh

3000mAh Colours: Nebula Blue, Black

The Hisense E30 Lite smartphone goes for R1,299 in South Africa and is one of the most affordable devices. It runs on Android 9 Go and has a 3000mAh battery. The device is available in black or nebula blue.

4. Mobicel Clik Plus - R799

Dimensions: 145.5 x 73.5 x 9.5mm

145.5 x 73.5 x 9.5mm Weight: 149 g

149 g Display size: 5 inches

5 inches Operating system: Android 9.0 (Pie; Go Edition)

Android 9.0 (Pie; Go Edition) RAM: 512 MB

512 MB Internal memory: 8GB

8GB Main camera: 5 MP

5 MP Selfie camera: 2 MP

2 MP Battery: 2000mAh

2000mAh Colours: Gradient blue

Mobicel Clik Plus is one of the most affordable devices. You can get one at a cost of R799. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie Go Edition. Its RAM is quite small, making it appropriate for people who do not use their phone too much.

3. Hisense U963 - R749

Dimensions: 137.6 x 71.7 x 9.7mm

137.6 x 71.7 x 9.7mm Weight: 165g

165g Display: TFT: TN

TFT: TN Display size: 5 inches

5 inches Operating system: Android 10 Go

Android 10 Go RAM: 1GB

1GB Internal memory: 16GB

16GB Main camera: 5MP

5MP Selfie camera: VGA

VGA Battery: 2000mAh

2000mAh Colours: Orange, Blue, Black

Hisense U963 is one of the cheapest phones in South Africa. It has a price tag of R749. Hisense started manufacturing mobile phones a few years ago and has become one of the most respected brands. The Hisense U963 model runs on Android 10 Go and has an internal storage space of 16GB.

2. Tecno Pop X Air - R599

Display size: 5 inches

5 inches Operating system: Android GO

Android GO RAM: 512 MB

512 MB Internal memory: 8 GB

8 GB Main camera: 5 MP

5 MP Selfie camera: 2 MP

2 MP Battery: 2050mAh

2050mAh Colours: Black

Tecno Pop X Air ranks second on the list of cheap phones in South Africa. It has a selling price of R599. The device runs on Android GO and its battery capacity is relatively good. Although this device offers basic features, it has low RAM, meaning that it is designed for light use only.

1. Mobicel Vibe Dual Sim Network Locked - R429

SIM card: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Display size: 4 inches

4 inches Operating system: Android R Go

Android R Go RAM: 1GB

1GB Internal memory: 8GB

8GB Main camera: 2 MP

2 MP Selfie camera: VGA

VGA Battery: 1500mAh

Mobicel Vibe Dual Sim Network Locked is the cheapest smartphone in South Africa in 2022. It has a retail price of R379. This device has basic features and runs on Android R Go. It is ideal for people who do not use their phones too much.

Recap of the top 10 cheapest smartphones in South Africa

Mobicel Vibe Dual Sim Network Locked - R429 Tecno Pop X Air - R599 Hisense U963 - R749 Mobicel Clik Plus - R799 Hisense E30 Lite - R1,299 Hisense U50 - R1,299 Nokia C10 - R1,399 Mobicel Legend - R1,399 Nokia C1 2nd Edition - R1,399 Realme C11 - R1,499

The cheapest smartphone in South Africa has a retail price of a few hundred rands. The top 10 devices on the list are all under R1,500.

