A list of the top 10 cheapest smartphones in South Africa 2022
Smartphones are an essential part of modern life. People need these devices to communicate, shop, learn and even work. Therefore, the demand for these gadgets is at an all-time high. The reality is that not everyone can afford high-end gadgets. This is why people are curious to know which is the cheapest smartphone in South Africa and how much it costs.
Did you know that the cheapest smartphone in South Africa is worth a few hundred rands? It is internet-enabled and has a little storage space. While it may not work as fast as other medium and high-end models, it offers value for money.
Cheapest smartphones in South Africa in 2022
Many people are looking for cheap smartphones to use in 2022. These gadgets are ideal for basic communication and accessing the internet among those who do not use their phones too much.
Compared to medium and high-end devices, they have fewer features and are not designed for heavy usage. Check out the smartphones under R1500 in South Africa in 2022 below.
10. Realme C11 - R1,499
- Dimensions: 164.4 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm (6.47 x 2.99 x 0.36 in)
- Weight: 196 g (6.91 oz)
- SIM card: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
- Display resolution: 720 x 1560 pixels
- Display: IPS LCD
- Display size: 6.5 inches
- Operating system: Android 10, Realme UI
- Chipset: MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
- GPU: PowerVR GE8320
- RAM: 2GB
- Internal memory: 32GB
- Main camera: 13MP
- Selfie camera: 5MP
- Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Mint green and Pepper grey
If you are looking for a cheap smartphone, Realme C11 is the best budget smartphone in South Africa in 2022. It has pretty good features, and its price tag is only R1,499. The device weighs 196g and has a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery.
9. Nokia C1 2nd Edition - R1,399
- Dimensions: 148 x 71.8 x 9.3 mm (5.83 x 2.83 x 0.37 in)
- Weight: 154 g (5.43 oz)
- SIM card: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
- Display resolution: 720 x 1440 pixels
- Display: TFT LCD
- Display size: 5.45 inches
- Operating system: Android 11 (Go edition)
- Chip: Unisoc SC7731e
- GPU: Mali-400 MP2
- RAM: 1GB
- Internal memory: 16GB
- Main camera: 5 MP
- Selfie camera: 5 MP
- Battery: Li-Ion 2500 mAh, removable
- Colours: Blue, Purple
The Nokia C1 2nd Edition is a fantastic budget device with an affordable price tag of R1,399. It has a display size of 5.45 inches, and a removable 2500 mAh battery. It is available in either blue or purple.
8. Mobicel Legend - R1,399
- Dimensions: 166 × 76.6 × 9.4 mm
- SIM card: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
- Display resolution: HD+ display resolution
- Display: TFT
- Display size: 6.5 inches
- Operating system: Android Q Go
- CPU: Quad-core 1.3GHz
- RAM: 1GB
- Internal memory: 16GB
- Main camera: 5MP
- Selfie camera: 5MP
- Battery: Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
- Colours: Gradation blue, Gradation purple
Mobicel Legend is one of the most affordable devices on the market today. It has a selling price of R1,399. The device has a display size of 6.5 inches and runs on Android Q Go. It also has a relatively large battery capacity of 4000 mAh.
7. Nokia C10 - R1,399
- Dimensions: 169.9 x 77.9 x 8.8 mm (6.69 x 3.07 x 0.35 in)
- Weight: 191 g (6.74 oz)
- SIM card: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
- Display resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels
- Display: IPS LCD
- Display size: 6.52 inches
- Protection: Panda Glass
- Operating system: Android 11 (Go edition)
- Chipset: Unisoc SC7331E (28nm)
- GPU: Mali-400 MP2
- RAM: 1GB
- Internal memory: 16GB
- Main camera: 5 MP
- Selfie camera: 5 MP
- Battery: Li-Ion 3000 mAh, removable
- Colours: Gray, Light purple
Nokia is a reputable company known for producing high-quality devices. The Nokia C10 is one of the affordable smartphones, and it goes for R1,399 in South Africa. It runs on the Android 11 Go edition and has a relatively large display size measuring 6.52 inches.
6. Hisense U50 - R1,299
- Dimensions: 156.16 x 73.47 x 9.75mm
- Weight: 202g
- SIM card: Dual nano-SIM
- Display: TFT:IPS (LTPS)
- Display size: 6.1-inches
- Operating system: Android 11 Go
- RAM: 1GB
- Internal memory: 16GB
- Main camera: 5 MP
- Selfie camera: 5 MP
- Battery: 4100mAh
The Hisense U50 is a relatively new device on the market. It has a retail price of R1,299 in South Africa. This device runs on Android 11 Go and has a long-lasting 4100mAh battery.
5. Hisense E30 Lite - R1,299
- Dimensions: 161.18 x 76.24 x 9.30mm
- Weight: 188g
- SIM card: Single / Dual-SIM
- Display: TFT:IPS (LTPS)
- Display size: 6 inches
- Operating system: Android 9 Go
- RAM: 1GB
- Internal memory: 16GB
- Main camera: 8 MP
- Selfie camera: 8 MP
- Battery: 3000mAh
- Colours: Nebula Blue, Black
The Hisense E30 Lite smartphone goes for R1,299 in South Africa and is one of the most affordable devices. It runs on Android 9 Go and has a 3000mAh battery. The device is available in black or nebula blue.
4. Mobicel Clik Plus - R799
- Dimensions: 145.5 x 73.5 x 9.5mm
- Weight: 149 g
- Display size: 5 inches
- Operating system: Android 9.0 (Pie; Go Edition)
- RAM: 512 MB
- Internal memory: 8GB
- Main camera: 5 MP
- Selfie camera: 2 MP
- Battery: 2000mAh
- Colours: Gradient blue
Mobicel Clik Plus is one of the most affordable devices. You can get one at a cost of R799. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie Go Edition. Its RAM is quite small, making it appropriate for people who do not use their phone too much.
3. Hisense U963 - R749
- Dimensions: 137.6 x 71.7 x 9.7mm
- Weight: 165g
- Display: TFT: TN
- Display size: 5 inches
- Operating system: Android 10 Go
- RAM: 1GB
- Internal memory: 16GB
- Main camera: 5MP
- Selfie camera: VGA
- Battery: 2000mAh
- Colours: Orange, Blue, Black
Hisense U963 is one of the cheapest phones in South Africa. It has a price tag of R749. Hisense started manufacturing mobile phones a few years ago and has become one of the most respected brands. The Hisense U963 model runs on Android 10 Go and has an internal storage space of 16GB.
2. Tecno Pop X Air - R599
- Display size: 5 inches
- Operating system: Android GO
- RAM: 512 MB
- Internal memory: 8 GB
- Main camera: 5 MP
- Selfie camera: 2 MP
- Battery: 2050mAh
- Colours: Black
Tecno Pop X Air ranks second on the list of cheap phones in South Africa. It has a selling price of R599. The device runs on Android GO and its battery capacity is relatively good. Although this device offers basic features, it has low RAM, meaning that it is designed for light use only.
1. Mobicel Vibe Dual Sim Network Locked - R429
- SIM card: Dual SIM
- Display size: 4 inches
- Operating system: Android R Go
- RAM: 1GB
- Internal memory: 8GB
- Main camera: 2 MP
- Selfie camera: VGA
- Battery: 1500mAh
Mobicel Vibe Dual Sim Network Locked is the cheapest smartphone in South Africa in 2022. It has a retail price of R379. This device has basic features and runs on Android R Go. It is ideal for people who do not use their phones too much.
The cheapest smartphone in South Africa has a retail price of a few hundred rands. The top 10 devices on the list are all under R1,500.
