Diego Tinoco: age, girlfriend, parents, movies and TV shows, profiles, worth

Diego Tinoco is quickly becoming one of Hollywood's most loved young heartthrobs. In 2018, he won millions of fans with his starring role as Cesar Diaz in On My Block. However, the talented actor has also featured in multiple other projects. In this article, we share what there is to know!

Diego is a renowned American actor, TV personality and social media influencer. He also doubles up as a skateboarder and entrepreneur. He is notable for his roles, such as Cesar Diaz in On My Block (2018), Mateo in Teen Wolf (2016), Diego in Welcome to Valhalla (2017), and Marco in Drizzle of Hope (2015).

Diego Tinoco's profile summary

Full name: Diego Tinoco

Diego Tinoco Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 25th November 1997

25th November 1997 Birth sign : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Place of birth: Anaheim, California, USA

Anaheim, California, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Diego Tinoco's age : 24 years old (as of 2021)

: 24 years old (as of 2021) Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed-race

Mixed-race Language: English, Spanish

English, Spanish Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour : Black

: Black Weight: 68 kg

68 kg Diego Tinoco's height: 5 feet 7 inches

5 feet 7 inches Body measurements: 42-32-38 inches

42-32-38 inches Religion: Christianity

Christianity Father: Mexican

Mexican Father: Victor Hugo Calvillo (Colombian)

Victor Hugo Calvillo (Colombian) Siblings: Luigi

Luigi Relationship status : Single

: Single Children: None

None Profession: Actor, TV personality and social media influencer

Actor, TV personality and social media influencer Hobbies: Skateboarding and music

Skateboarding and music Net worth: Approximately $500,000

Approximately $500,000 Instagram: @diegotinoco

@diegotinoco Twitter: @diegotinoco

@diegotinoco YouTube: Diego Tinoco

Diego Tinoco's biography

The actor was born on 25th November 1997 in Anaheim, California, USA. Diego Tinoco's parents are Victor Hugo Calvillo (father), but he has not offered any information about his mother. His father is Mexican, while his mother is Colombian.

He descends from a Colombian, Mexican, and Ecuadorian lineage. He has one sibling, Luigi. After his elementary and high school studies, he enrolled at 321 Acting Studios to harness his acting skills. As a result, he got the chance to learn acting and theatre skills from professionals.

Career

The actor began his career in entertainment as a theatre artist. However, he developed a passion for acting with inspiration from the famous American actor and producer Leonardo DiCaprio. He started his acting debut in 2015.

He landed the role of Marco in the film, Drizzle of Hope. In 2016, he made a cameo in the series, Teen wolf. He has also appeared in various TV shows. Even with numerous film and TV show roles, he rose to fame after being cast for On My Block, starring Cesar Diaz. He played this role from Chapter One of the series to The Final Chapter.

Diego Tinoco's movies and TV shows include:

2015 - Drizzle of Hope as Marco

as Marco 2017 - Teen Wolf as Mateo

as Mateo 2017 - Welcome to Valhalla as Diego

as Diego 2018 - Noches con Plantanito as Self

as Self 2019 - Red Carpet Report as Self

as Self 2020 - TikTok Challenge Challenge as Self

as Self 2021 - R#J as Tybalt

as Tybalt 2018 to 2021 - On My Block as Cesar Diaz

as Cesar Diaz 2023 - Saint Seiya: Knight of the Zodiac as A Mysterious Assassin

as A Mysterious Assassin Pre-production - Mourning War as Bineshii

In addition to acting, he is also a model and has worked for different brand endorsements. He also runs a YouTube channel, Diego Tinoco, which was created on 26th March 2019. The YouTube channel has 546,430 views, 47.5K subscribers and 12 videos.

Diego Tinoco's girlfriend

Who is Diego Tinoco dating? The YouTuber is currently not dating anyone. He is single and focused on building his career to become one of the best actors in the industry. However, rumours had it that he was in a relationship with Sierra Capri. The duo came out to deny the rumours clarifying that they were only on-screen lovers and not real-life ones.

Net worth

How much is Diego Tinoco's net worth? The fast-rising actor has an estimated net worth of $500,000 as of 2021. He has only starred in a couple of films, but his worth is expected to rise as he lands more major roles in the future. In addition, he earns around $10,000 per episode on the series, On My Block.

Diego Tinoco's fast facts

Who is Diego Tinoco? He is an American actor, TV personality, social media influencer, skateboarder and entrepreneur. How old is Tinoco? The actor is 24 years old as of 2021. He was born on 25th November 1997 in Anaheim, California, USA. Does Diego Tinoco speak Spanish? Yes, he does. He is also fluent in Spanish. Does Diego Tinoco have an Instagram? Yes, he does. His Instagram account, @diegotinoco, has over 2.7 million followers. What else is Diego Tinoco known for? Apart from acting, he is known for skateboarding and modelling. What car does Tinoco drive? The actor drives a BMW 440i Gran Coupe Sedan valued at around $60,000. What condition does Diego have? While growing up, the actor was diagnosed with vitiligo, a skin condition where the skin gets patchy, and thus he would wear long sleeve shirts. Where does Tinoco live? He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, in the United States.

Diego Tinoco is on the road to becoming a household name in the United States. He is a talented actor and a stunning role model for many aspiring actors. In addition, he is someone who promises a long and fruitful career in Hollywood with a wide range of abilities.

