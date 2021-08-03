Suzanne Hinn's biography: What happened to Benny Hinn's wife?

Suzanne Hinn is the founder of the Purifying Fire International ministry. The ministry transforms the lives of needy members in Florida and California. Besides her commendable works of charity, most people know Suzanne as Benny Hinn's wife. She once ignited a heated debate among Christians when she mentioned "Holy Ghost Enema" in a sermon.

Suzanne Hinn embracing her husband. Photo: @Balozi Wetu

Source: Facebook

Benny Hinn is among the wealthiest pastors in the US. The $60 million worth charismatic televangelist is known for holding miracle crusades and summits in major stadiums in the US. His nephew, Costi Hinn, compared the Hinn clan to a hybrid of the royal family and the mafia, for he was uncomfortable with Benny's prosperity preaching. Is Benny Hinn still married to Suzanne Hinn? The couple divorced in 2010 and remarried in 2013.

Suzanne Hinn's profile summary and bio

Full name: Suzanne Hinn

Maiden name: Suzanne Harthern

Famous as: Benny Hinn's wife

Religion: Christian

Career: Televangelist

Ministries: Purifying Fire International and Benny Hinn ministries

Church's name: World Healing Center Church

Nationality: British/American

Ethnicity: White

Parents: Pauline and Roy Harthern

Sexual orientation: Straight

Marital status: Married

Spouse: Benny Hinn

Children: A son and three daughters

Twitter: @SuzanneHinn

Suzanne Hinn's biography

For years, Suzanne Hinn's parents (Pauline and Roy Harthern) were church ministers in Winter Park, Florida. She felt God's calling in her teenage years and began preaching. Her British father introduced her to Benny while serving the Calvary Assembly of God in Orlando, Florida.

Suzanne and Benny's daughters are married to pastors. Photo: @BennyHinnMinistries

Source: Facebook

The public is yet to know Suzanne Hinn's age. The lady enrolled at Evangel College in Springfield, Missouri, and later went to the Southeastern Bible College in Lakeland in Florida.

Suzanne Hinn's scandalous video

In one of her sermons, Suzzane was heard telling the congregation:

"If your engines aren't revved up, then what you need is a holy ghost Enema right up your rear end!"

While some members of the Christian community considered her words as blasphemy, others came to her defence. They argued that she used the word Enema as an analogy.

Benny and Suzanne Hinn's marital life

Televangelist Toufik Benedictus described how they met in his book, He Touched Me. She was already a college graduate at that time. They got married on 4th August 1979 and worked together in Benny's World Healing Center Church in Grapevine, Texas.

Suzanne's husband ministering to thousands of sick people at a Miracle Crusade in Arrowhead Pond, Anaheim, on 27th February 2003. Photo: @Irfan Khan

Source: Getty Images

They also aired their sermons on the This Is Your Day program on INSP Networks, Trinity Broadcasting Network, and The God Channel. Their church is registered under Benny Hinn ministries.

Suzanne quit their 30-year-old marriage in 2010. The four children and other family members were as surprised to learn about the divorce. She filed for divorce on 1st February 2010 at Orange County Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences. Benny explained that they separated for a while before the divorce.

Why did Suzanne Hinn divorce Benny Hinn?

Benny asked his followers to pray for his marriage's restoration because Suzanne did not divorce him on Biblical grounds. He regretted prioritizing his ministry more than his family. His second reason for a failed marriage was that Suzanne was on drugs and emotionally unstable.

On the contrary, it is alleged that Suzanne Hinn's husband had an extra-marital affair with fellow minister Paula White. Benny explained that although they were spotted coming out of a hotel in Rome while holding hands, he and Paula were platonic friends. He admitted cutting ties with Paula to save his marriage.

A picture of Suzanne and Benny at their second wedding. Photo: @glorynewstv

Source: Twitter

Pastor Jack Hayford helped the couple reconcile, and they decided to rebuild their marriage in 2013. When it comes to Suzanne Hinn's health, she sought treatment and professional help to get rid of drugs from her body.

Benny and Suzanne Hinn's children

The couple's oldest child, Jessica, has three kids with her husband, Michael Koulianos. Natasha has two children, while the last girl, Eleasha, is also married to David Steele, and they have a son.

Their daughter, Natasha, shared on her Instagram page a family picture. Photo: @ _changethedynamic

Source: Instagram

What is Suzanne Hinn doing now?

Benny and Suzanne Hinn run Aliso Viejo, a ministry-owned TV studio. She helps the 24/7 Houses of Prayers raise an Army of Intercessors nationwide and spiritually empowers the young generation through Christian teachings.

Additionally, Suzanne Hinn's ministry is flourishing. In March 2020, she invited Prophet Charlie Shamp for national prayers. Suzanne Hinn's national prayer line was 712-451-0755, access code: 988990#, Reference Code: 394#. Charlie had released accurate predictions about the nations and Donald Trump on that line for two years.

Suzanne Hinn is alive and healthy. Ignore news about her death and having a brain tumour. Moreover, her daughters and sons-in-law are dedicated preachers. Her marital life inspires couples to give each other second chances.

