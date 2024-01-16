Ghanaian gospel artist Florence Obinim: Songs, date of birth, family

Florence Obinim is one of the A-listed gospel artists in Ghana. She is recognised as the wife of one of the country's most controversial and talked about pastors, Bishop Daniel Obinim. He founded the International God's Way Church (IGWC) in Ghana. Consequently, her personal and professional life has piqued the curiosity of fans. So, who exactly is this renowned pastor's wife?

Florence Obinim is a sensational Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter. Her music cuts across and soothes all age groups, including children. She harnessed her singing talent from a young age and is now a force in the Ghanaian gospel music scene. She has many followers on her social media platform, making her a famous online personality.

Full name Nana Akua Sarfowaa Nickname Florence Obinim Gender Female Date of birth 16 May 1980s Age 40s (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Kumasi, Ghana Current residence Ashaley Botwe, Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Akua Serwaa Father Nana Kwabena Siblings 6 Marital status Married Husband Daniel Obinim Children 3 School Efigyase B/S Profession Singer, songwriter

Florence Obinim's biography

What is Florence Obinim's real name? The famous singer's full name is Nana Akua Sarfowaa, but she is popularly known as Florence Obinim. She was born and bred in Kumasi, Ghana. Florence is the third child out of seven siblings in her family.

Her father is Nana Kwabena, the chief of Sreso in Kumasi, while her mother is Akosua Serwaa. Her parents are a big supporter of her music ministry.

Florence Obinim's date of birth

She was born on 16 May, but the birth year is believed to be the 1980s. Hence, Florence Obinim's age will be 40s as of 2024. Her studies were done at Efigyase B/S.

Career

At 11 years old, Florence had already begun singing at the Assemblies of God Church in Kumasi. She initially desired to be a fashion designer and decided to learn a skill at a local dressmaking shop after completing her studies.

But after marrying Bishop Daniel Obinim, also called Angel Obinim, she got music mentorship and financial aid from the International God's Way Church (IGWC). This opened the doors to the start and success of her music career.

Florence's debut album became a favourite of many. Her number one trending song in her album was Osoro ne me fie (Heaven is My Home). According to her, she got the inspiration to write the song after her husband preached about it. The song is extracted from a popular Rebecca Malope (South Africa) song.

Since then, she has released several songs and won the Female Gospel Artist Of The Year Award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA). She also owns a YouTube channel where she shares videos of her music. Her Instagram account @florence_obinim_ministries is also an avenue used to showcase her talent.

Florence Obinim's songs

The famous musician has released over four albums and EPs through her music ministry. Florence has also featured top artists like Piesie Esther and Mama Esther. Here are some of her songs:

Me Papa

Homhom Kronkron

Ma me nyansa

Haman

Adekye3 Mu Nsem

Okokroko-Remix

Nana

Wagye me

Life Worship

Oben me

God Never Fails

Okokroko

Anigyee Joy

Osoro Ne Yefie

Is Florence Obinim still married to Obinim?

Despite rumours and controversies, she remains committed to the marriage vows she made about two decades ago. The couple married in 2004 at the Assemblies of God Church in Kumasi, and they share three children, two boys and a girl. They are Gifted Obinim Junior, Collina, and Angel.

Florence Obinim's musical talent has ranked her among the best gospel musicians in Ghana. Her music ministry has been going strong over the years with the release of several hit songs. Although she has faced criticisms and challenges in her life and family, she remains steadfast in her career.

