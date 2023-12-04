Meet Graham Wardle's ex-wife, Allison Wardle: Facts and biography

In 2007, Graham Wardle took on the prominent role of Ty Borden in the premiere of Heartland, captivating fans ever since. As his popularity soared, curiosity arose about his real-life marital status, given his on-screen chemistry with Amber Marshall. Contrary to speculation, he was not married to the actress but to Allison Wardle.

Allison Wardle's ex-husband, Graham Wardle. Photo: @grahamwardle on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is Allison Wardle? Allison is best known as the ex-wife of actor Graham Wardle. While Graham is widely recognised, there is scarce information about Allison. However, they were married for three years before their divorce. Allison gained popularity among Heartland fans for capturing Graham Wardle's heart and becoming Ty Borden's wife in real life.

Allison Wardle's profile summary and bio

Full name Allison Wardle Gender Female Date of birth 1980 Age 43 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Caucasian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Marital status Divorced Profession Photographer

Background information

Allison Wardle is said to have originated from Canada, with reports placing her birth around 1980. This makes her around 43 years old in 2023.

While her birth date is not public, she is recognised as a Canadian citizen of caucasian descent. The specifics of her birthplace, early life, education, and family have yet to be widely known.

Career

Allison's career is relatively low-profile, with a notable passion for photography. According to her ex-husband in an interview, she genuinely loves photography. This interest often takes her to different places due to her frequent travels. While excelling in her pursuits, she is primarily recognised as Graham Wardle's ex-wife.

Who is Graham Wardle?

Graham is a Canadian actor, writer, producer, and photographer, best recognised for portraying Ty Borden in the CBS family drama Heartland. Beyond his notable role in the movie, Wardle has starred in various films and television shows, such as Supernatural, Grave Halloween, and That One Night.

Wardle is a Canadian actor, writer, producer, and photographer. Photo: @grahamwardle on Instagram (modified by author)

How old is Graham Wardle in real life?

Graham, born on 6 September 1986, is currently 37 years old as of 2023. He hails from Mission, British Columbia, Canada, and was raised in New Westminster alongside six siblings. Notably, Graham is six years younger than his ex-wife, Allison.

Is Graham Wardle married in real life?

He previously married Allison. The couple married in April 2015. According to reports on the wedding, Graham Wardle's wife and the actor kept it private for close friends and family.

Despite their celebrity status, details about how and when they met before dating remain undisclosed. They were photographed at various events, including Heartland's season 10 premiere in Calgary on 15 October 2016. They also privately divorced in 2018.

Is Graham Wardle currently married?

Graham is currently single. He revealed in a Facebook Live Q&A in early 2020 that he and his ex-wife, Allison, are divorced. They separated two years prior but kept it private for privacy reasons. As for Graham Wardle's kids, there are none so far, as his marriage with Allison yielded no children.

Is Ty not in Heartland?

Graham, who portrayed Ty since 2007, departed from the series. His character, a key figure for over 14 seasons, met a tragic end in season 14 due to a gunshot wound. The actor decided to kill off his character in the show. In a 2021 interview and a video on Heartland's YouTube channel, he expressed that he felt it was time to move in a new direction.

What is Wardle from Heartland doing now?

After leaving Heartland, Graham has immersed himself in a diverse creative path. Currently focused on crafting his second volume of poetry, he also hosts the podcast Time Has Come, which he launched in May 2020.

Graham has starred in various movies. Photo: @GrahamWardleOnline on Facebook (modified by author)

The podcast serves as a platform for creative storytelling, featuring the transformative journeys of guests. Some include esteemed Heartland cast members like Amber Marshall, Jessica Amlee, and Cindy Busby.

What is Allison Wardle's net worth?

Allison Wardle's net worth has yet to be publicly disclosed or confirmed by reliable sources. Information about her professional life and earnings is not available. Her ex-husband Graham Wardle's net worth is estimated at $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Allison Wardle, recognised for her marriage to actor Graham, has kept a low profile. Despite a once-wonderful relationship with her ex-husband, she gracefully stepped away from the public eye after their separation. As a result, Allison Wardle's personal life has become a private chapter, no longer in the public domain.

