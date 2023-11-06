What happened to Julie Lauren Curtis, Trace Adkins' ex-wife?

American country artist Trace Adkins, recognised for chart-topping hits like Ladies Love Country Boys, has had a diverse career in music, acting, writing, and television hosting. Throughout his career, he has experienced various marriages at different stages of his life. But among them, Trace Adkins' ex-wife, Julie Lauren Curtis, stands out for an unforgettable incident that nearly took his life.

Trace Adkins posed in the first season of Monarch. Photo: FOX (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Trace Adkins and Julie Curtis' marriage lasted three years. Although she has remained relatively private since their separation, her name became known years ago due to a tumultuous argument with her ex-husband that turned violent. What transpired in that incident? Here is the story.

Julie Lauren Curtis' profile summary and bio

Full name Julie Lauren Curtis Gender Female Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced

Does Trace Adkins have a wife?

Trace Adkins is married. Reports state he has had some marriages that did not work.

Who was Trace Adkins' first wife?

Trace Adkins' first wife was Barbara Lewis. He married Barbara Lewis in 1982, and the couple had two daughters, Tarah and Sarah, born in 1983 and 1985, respectively. However, their marriage ended in 1990 when Trace Adkins filed for divorce.

Trace Adkins' second wife is Julie. Julie Curtis and Trace Adkins married on 3 February 1991 after the latter divorced Barbara. She reportedly worked as an insurance salesperson before their marriage lasted three years, ending in divorce in 1994.

His third wife was Rhonda Forlaw, an American entrepreneur with a background in the music industry. They met in 1996 and married in 1997. They had three daughters: Mackenzie, Brianna, and Trinity. But their 17-year marriage ended in 2015.

Who is Trace Adkins' wife?

He is married to Victoria Pratt, a renowned actress, author, and fitness model known for appearing in shows like Castle, NCIS, and Mutant X.

How old is Victoria Pratt? Trace Adkins' wife's age is 52. She was born on 18 December 1970 and grew up in Chesley, Ontario.

Musician Trace Adkins performed onstage during an American Country Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Trace Adkins' spouse has authored Double Down and has also been featured on the covers of fitness magazines like Muscle Mag and Oxygen. They first met on the set of the 2014 film The Virginian and married on 12 October 2019 in New Orleans, making Victoria Pratt Trace Adkins' fourth wife.

What country music singer was shot by his wife?

Trace Adkins' wife, Julie Curtis, shot the country music singer. The unfortunate incident happened in 1994.

Why was Trace Adkins shot by Julie Curtis?

Trace Adkins was shot by his ex-wife, Julie Curtis, during a heated argument that started when he returned home due to his excessive drinking. She pointed a .38 pistol at him, and in response, Adkins tried to "scare it out of her hand," resulting in her shooting him.

Adkins was pictured on Today's TV programme. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Source: Getty Images

Adkins was quickly airlifted to the hospital, where doctors saved his life. Despite the severity of the incident, he chose not to press charges, and it was later deemed an accident. This tragic event significantly contributed to the deterioration of their tumultuous relationship and, ultimately, their divorce in 1997.

How much is Trace Adkins worth?

Trace Adkins, Julie Curtis' ex-husband, has a net worth of $19 million. He is one of the highest-paid singers, vocal artists, and musicians in Hollywood, earning fame and recognition for his music hits.

Julie Lauren Curtis, Trace Adkins' ex-wife, had a brief marriage with the renowned country music singer. Despite the unfortunate events during their time together, her name remains associated with the incident that nearly took his life and for being his second wife.

READ ALSO: Biography of Bradley Beal's wife: Get to know Kamiah Adams Beal

As published on Briefly, Kamiah Adams Beal has only been Bradley Beal's wife for almost three years. Although most people expect her to be perpetually in his shadows, she has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

Kamiah is also famous for going against anyone who makes an enemy of her husband, including his employer, the National Basketball League. She has made enough money from several endeavours but still cares for her family. Please find out more in the post.

Source: Briefly News