Durban-born radio presenter Penny Ntuli was involved in a car crash on her way to Johannesburg

The Jozi FM presenter survived the car crash which happened at the Gauteng N3 Highway

The star shared that her luxurious BMW car was damaged by a wood log which fell from the back of a truck

The Durban-born radio personality Penny Ntuli has been through a lot, and recently, she found herself involved in a dangerous situation that might've taken her life.

Penny Ntuli survives a car crash

The Jozi FM radio presenter Penny Ntuli made headlines once again shortly after her salary drama with her previous employees at Gagasi FM.

Earlier on, the news and gossip page MDNews reported on their Twitter (X) page that Ntuli was involved in a car crash and that she survived on Tuesday, 7 May 2024. The star was returning to Johannesburg from Durban when she decided to use her luxurious BMW car since she was now familiar with Jozi.

Penny mentioned that the accident occurred on the Gauteng N3 Highway and that wood logs that fell from the back of a truck damaged her car.

The tweet reads:

"KwaZulu-Natal born radio presenter Penny Ntuli who is now based in Johannesburg has survived a road accident which damaged her luxurious BMW while driving to Gauteng along N3 Highway on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday evening, she took to social media to recount her journey from Durban to Joburg with her fans. She informed her followers that upon reaching home, she opted to drive her own car to Johannesburg to become more accustomed to the area. Regrettably, her vehicle sustained damage when a wooden log fell from a truck onto the N3..."

See the post below:

Fans weigh in on Penny's accident

Many fans shared their thoughts on Penny Ntuli being involved in a car crash:

@AHT_YssY wrote:

"She's a survivor indeed, from surviving on 2.8k to surviving accidents."

@Dingswayo_N said:

"Ohw Shem she experienced final Destination."

@StHonorable responded:

"Ouch! Jozi FM presenters might have a hand on this accident. On her arrival, they complained that their boss is no longer giving them attention. Jealousy."

@General_Sport7 commented:

"As long as she is ok."

@PostiveImpact89 mentioned:

"She is a survivor, she survived that 2.8 and now this."

@Amiable91 replied:

"We thank God for her life."

Penny Ntuli buys her new house

In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Penny Ntuli announcing the purchase of her new house.

The radio personality received congratulatory messages from her supporters and peers.

