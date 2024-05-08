Durban singer TNS opened up about the struggles he endures at the hands of his family members

The Umona hitmaker made some startling accusations and even mentioned that they were trying to bewitch him

TNS vowed never to set foot in his hometown, eMadadeni, which is situated in KwaZulu-Natal, ever again

The talented singer and DJ made a shocking revelation about his family. TNS, real name Nkazimulo Ngema, accused his family of trying to bring him down by bewitching him.

TNS does not trust his family and has stated that he would never return to his hometown. Image: @tns_music

Singer TNS puts his family on blast

TNS is known for his great hits and club bangers. But the star is also known for hogging headlines for all the wrong reasons.

This time, the Durban singer opened up about the struggles he endured at the hands of his family members from a young age. On Facebook, TNS accused his family of bewitching him and trying to make his life miserable.

The Umona hitmaker even went as far as saying they caused him depression, and he does not wish to ever return to his hometown, eMadadeni, in KwaZulu-Natal.

TNS says he ran away from home

As a result of the alleged abusive treatment, TNS stated that he left home, accusing even his late grandmother of trying to bewitch him.

"I ran away from home and my family because they have turned into witches. I have been quiet for too long. They were after me since I was very young. Even my grandmother tried before she passed away. What kind of life is this?

"I sometimes feel like I'm dead but still walking. Because of this depression my family has caused since I was a young child."

Check out the post from @MDNnews below:

Mzansi sympathises with TNS

Netizens shared their heartbreak over this story and shared their thoughts on it.

@Nkulunkulukazi shared:

"This is so sad."

@XUFFLER asked:

"We need this guy on Podcast and Chill."

@bchinyakata mentioned:

"He might be right though family can do that."

