Doja Cat's brother is allegedly facing assault charges against his sister and their mother

Raman Dalithando Dlamini has reportedly been handed a restraining order after assaulting his rapper sister

Netizens called for Raman's arrest, while others were stunned that father Dumisani Dlamini abandoned two children

Mzansi is stunned to find out about Doja Cat’s brother, Raman, allegedly physically abusing her and their mother. Images: dojacat

Doja Cat is topping the trends after the news of her brother's abuse allegations. Raman Dalithando Dlamini, is accused of assaulting Doja as well as their mother, Deborah Sawyer. Moreover, it's alleged that Raman has been handed a restraining order after knocking out his rapper sister's teeth.

Doja Cat's brother exposed for alleged abuse

Doja Cat's family is starting the year on a sour note after her brother, Deborah Sawyer, was revealed to have been physically abusing his family.

According to TMZ, Doja Cat's mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, filed a temporary restraining order against her 30-year-old son after he allegedly abused her and knocked Doja's teeth out. Sawyer also claims her son left his superstar sister battered and bruised.

Adding to the physical assault are the claims of verbal abuse by Raman. His mother revealed that her son is verbally abusive towards her daughter, often degrading her and making her feel unsafe. Sawyer also alleges that her son has stolen and damaged some of Doja's property.

Sawyer alleges that Raman has abused and threatened her multiple times, where TMZ noted that she had a restraining order against him, which expired.

Having been granted a temporary restraining order, a judge advised that Doja would need to file her own.

Netizens weigh in on Doja Cat's alleged abuse

Online users are stunned by Doja Cat's alleged abuse, and requested that her brother be locked up:

6uhle was disappointed:

"South African men are truly the scum of the earth."

itsqaqamba requested:

"Let's focus more on the abuse and less on the fact that Dumisani is a deadbeat. Don't be weird."

Chuchi_M posted:

"The SA man violence gene is so strong."

reaschwarz said:

"Envious siblings are the worst."

Meanwhile, some netizens focused on the fact that Sarafina! star, Dumisani Dlamini, abandoned two children;

WheelsnToys was stunned:

"He abandoned two kids, and one of them is a woman beater? You really get loser DNA."

SibuBrian said:

"Chester needs to catch a flight ASAP to deal with family business."

ItsMbasa pointed out:

"Shocking that the father chooses to focus on the famous one."

Melo_Unchained joked:

"These people need to come home and cleanse."

Doja Cat explains reason for not visiting South Africa

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Doja Cat explaining why she has never visited South Africa:

darren_pather_ said:

"She can keep her satanism in the States."

The singer expressed interest in visiting her father's home country, saying she goes wherever her schedule takes her.

