Doja Cat left many people star-struck with her performance at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 (VMAs).

Doja Cat hit all the right notes with her medley performance of three of her songs from the upcoming album 'Scarlet.' Image: Johnny Nunez/Mike Coppola

Doja Cat stuns in skimpy suit for VMA performance

The rapper brought her A-game and stole the show with her medley of three songs from her upcoming album Scarlet.

Doja Cat performed Attention, Paint the Town Red and Demons at the much-talked-about MTV VMAs 2023.

Although many are not feeling her rebranding which is a more darker image, some say she is playing her cards right. Fans have already dubbed her a legend. An X user by the handle @beyoncegarden said:

"At some point, y’all have to accept that Doja Cat has truly solidified herself as a legend."

Netizens give Doja her flowers

Social media users gave Doja her flowers although some reckon that it is still too early in her career to loosely use the word legend.

@Yosemitexsam said:

"Y’all use that “legend” word too loosely. She’s talented asf and has the ability to become a legend. Janet, Nicki, Wayne, Michael Jackson, Prince. She can definitely achieve it with her talent and ability. But not now no."

@cammurdochmusic stated:

"I didn’t care about any of these songs, but she sold them to me tonight."

@NFTBossLady

"She nailed her performance."

@ItsDevanteB argued:

"Legend is a very strong word. A bit too early to throw that out there, but I’ve always said she’s talented and very passionate about her craft. Which is something I respect and love to see."

@ragdolltk said:

"This performance made me look at those songs in a different light and smashed this performance, like wow."

Dumisani Dlamini pays lobola

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Doja Cat's father, Dumisani Dlamini, is getting married after paying lobola for his wife, Ophelia Mulela.

This after the families completed the Umembeso ceremony and were welcomed by his bride's family. He is looking forward to the big day.

