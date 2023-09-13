Netizens and Mr Smeg trolled the American rapper Doja Cat about her physical appearance

Mr Smeg shared a picture of the rapper on Twitter, which sparked a debate online

Doja Cat recently released her highly anticipated album cover for 'Scarlet' which caused a division among her fans

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Doja Cat gets trolled for her looks by netizens and Mr Smeg. Image: @dojacat

Source: Instagram

Yoh, Doja Cat finds herself in the centre of controversy. The American rapped recently got dragged into the mud for her physical appearance online.

Doja Cat gets trolled online

Bathong seems like the rapper Doja will not rest from the trolls she has recently received on social media.

A Twitter user, Mr Smeg, shared a tweet on his timeline, he uploaded a snapshot of the rapper dishing out his opinion of what Doja Cat looks like.

He captioned the tweet:

"Doja cat is not beautiful."

See the post below:

Mzansi filled the pot with their opinions, dragging the Paint The Town Red hitmaker. Some netizens agreed with Mr. Smeg, and others seemed to enjoy making fun of her:

@miss_machika responded:

"She's Zulu what did you expect?"

@TheReal_Mazet replied:

"Her ancestors are calling her."

@XekiHlongwane said:

"For the very 1st time, you say someone is not beautiful. Did she decline your lunch invite."

@AquaSereia said:

"I can’t unsee Chester when I look at her."

@KastroSol shared:

"She looks like KZN."

@Thedark71466842 replied:

"I agree with you."

@uMaster_Sandz said:

"She must come home, ayobona abadala."

@melzos_ wrote:

"Ukhathele Smeg."

Doja's Scarlet album cover divides her fans

Demons hitmaker will drop her highly-anticipated album on Saturday, 23 September 2023.

Doja Cat recently posted the album cover on Instagram, and she captioned her post:

"SCARLET 9.22 (updated cover)"

See the post below:

Shortly after sharing the post, Doja Cat's fans were divided as they shared their opinions:

rositapr1993 responded:

"I like it but why not make it bloody red? It would’ve been cool too."

trash_catalog said:

"Why not let this one be the deluxe cover? The first cover was really good!"

mayajanejevans said:

"For anyone wondering: one artist made two nearly identical paintings to become album covers for Doja and another band, both albums are releasing on the SAME DAY. It's no one’s fault but the artist's. I looked at his website yesterday and saw this piece for sale on there, so clearly, he had something else available to be licensed."

_vikthor___ wrote:

"Nothing scarlet about this??!!"

dionnss responded:

"I thought the pink spider was cool?"

Doja Cat's father gets married

In other entertainment news, Briefly News wrote that Doja Cat's Father, Dumisani Dlamini, has paid lobola to his new bride, Ophelia Mulela. The renowned actor, who is the father of American musician Doja Cat, is getting hitched to his partner after a successful Umembeso at her home.

A source close to Dlamini says the couple is head over heels in love. Dlamini visited his bride's home for the Umembeso ceremony to welcome the groom to his new family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News