Doja Cat's recent tattoos, featuring a skeletal bird on her back and a blade through an eye on her hand, have sparked speculation about her potential involvement with the Illuminati

The rapper has reportedly expressed her intention to continue engaging in "weird" activities to fuel these rumours even further

Fans have expressed various opinions on social media, with some associating the tattoos with dark energy, devil worship, and satanic vibes, while others simply find the tattoos unappealing

Rapper Doja Cat reignited Illuminati rumours with her new tattoo. Images: Taylor Hill/Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Doja Cat has once again fueled speculation that she may be in the Illuminati.

Doja Cat debuts her creepy new tattoo

This comes after the rapper posted her two new tattoos, which feature a skeletal figure of what seems to be a bird on her back and a blade going through an eye on her hand.

According to the Insider, the rapper vowed to keep doing "weird" things to fuel the Illuminati rumours even further.

Fans speculated that the rapper may be a devil worshipper

Well, it seems that Doja's plan is working as fans didn't hold back after @theshaderoom shared pics of the rapper's tats with an Instagram post captioned:

"#TSRTattz: #DojaCat gives a look at her newest tattoos! (SWIPE)"

And so the speculation ensued:

@shesobre said:

"She got real dark energy around her now and I’m not messing with it."

@camille_1787 said:

"Doja worships the devil… anybody blind can see that."

@maleeq.__ said:

"And y’all gon still say ain’t nun wrong with her "

@theondenton said:

"Her and the devil been getting real close…"

@lavish__chelsea said:

"Idgaf about the Illuminati allegations this tattoo is just ugly."

@__goodlifemark said:

"Hell no! The devil got this girl TPC, just for a little clout!"

@mntwaphi said:

"I went from liking her to losing interest in a blink of an eye."

@atemizus said:

"Her hand looks like a corpse "

@i_am_shugarmills said:

"I’m too religious to think this tattoo is just a design. It’s giving satanic vibes."

