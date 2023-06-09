Images of Doja Cat engaging in some PDA with her rumoured boyfriend, J Cyprus, have gone viral

Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on the images and said Doja Cat is exactly like her father, Dumisani Dlamini

Mzansi also chimed in on the hot topic, with some in awe over the similarities in dating preferences between the estranged father and daughter

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Mzansi weighed in after images of Doja Cat and her boyfriend, J. Cyprus went viral. Image: Taylor Hill/Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi has weighed in on the trending images of American singer Doja Cat enjoying some time out in the sun with rumoured boyfriend, J. Cyprus.

Netizens could not help but point out how Doja Cat and her father, Dumisani Dlamini have similar tastes in dating.

Sizwe Dhlomo, Mzansi compares Doja Cat to her father, Dumisani Dlamini

@Dailyloud posted images of Doja Cat and her new boyfriend, J. Cyprus, out in Cabo, Mexico.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Doja Cat and her boyfriend J. Cyrus spotted on vacation together in Mexico."

Reacting to this, Sizwe Dhlomo said Doja is just like her father.

"She’s definitely her father’s daughter!"

Mzansi share their thoughts on Doja's new romance

@Thah_ndeka said:

"They like them unseasoned."

@AfrikanChefZA shared:

"He also dated a white girl and she was born."

@ThibosAfrika said:

"They like them white."

@CandyFLO24 said:

"In every manner ke sana."

Doja Cat sparks more rumours of illuminati affiliations

According to Billboard, Doja Cat sparked more illuminati speculations after debuting two new tattoos.

In one tattoo, a bat-like skeleton with female attributes is tattooed across her back. Another is of a mythological figure called Licenti.

Dumisani Dlamini defends daughter Doja Cat's recent behaviour

Dumisani Dlamini took to social media to tell people where to get off after making numerous claims that his daughter joined the illuminati.

Dlamini was unimpressed by people associating his daughter with the society but also told them to let her be.

“Her life, her choice. Let’s respect. Let’s not lose focus of ourselves and enjoy what we have.”

Doja also caught wind of the noise caused by her uncanny behaviour and responded with sarcasm.

"You guys, please be quiet about the illuminati because everyone is finding out, and we wanna keep it secret. Sorry."

Dumisani on his strained relationship with daughter Doja

Briefly News previously reported that Dumisani Dlamini shared he finally met up with estranged daughter Doja Cat in New York City.

This came after Doja admitted in an interview that she had never met her father but knew of his prominence in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News