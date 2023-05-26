Dumisani Dlamini, the proud father of Doja Cat, celebrated her accomplishments in the music industry, believing talent runs in their bloodline

Dlamini's recent role as Chief Siviko ka Vaka in the Showmax film Mkhonto showcases his passion for acting and captivates audiences with his villainous portrayal

In a recent post by Dumisani, fans expressed admiration for Doja Cat's beauty and talent

Dumisani Dlamini shared details of his new movie and celebrated his daughter Doja Cat.

Dumisani Dlamini, the renowned actor and father to Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, professionally known as Doja Cat, has expressed his immense pride in his daughter's accomplishments.

As Doja Cat continues to make waves in the music industry as a successful rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer, Dumisani believes her talent runs through their bloodline.

Dlamini has expressed his pride at Doja Cat and his other children

With a successful career of his own and a recent role in the Showmax film Mkhonto as reported by ZAlebs, Dlamini remains dedicated to his craft and cherishes the opportunity to leave a lasting impact on the screen.

Dumisani Dlamini's admiration for his daughter Doja Cat shines through as he applauds her achievements. He sees her success as a testament to the talent present in their family.

Dlamini proudly acknowledges his other children's abilities as well, emphasising that Doja Cat's accomplishments represent a broader narrative of exceptional talent emerging from South Africa.

The actor shared a video of Doja at Fashion Week to fans' praise

The Sarafina actor recently shared a video of Doja wearing a red ensemble at Fashion Week in a post captioned:

"Let me hear from you what you think good luck."

The actor's fans praised Doja's beauty and celebrated their relationship.

@onketsolo_ said:

"You gave us The Queen❤️❤️"

@marieinyang1 said:

"She’s amazing ❤️"

@thereallindiwe_kibi said:

"❤️"

@dimakatso2333 said:

"We love her she must come to visit SA."

@luvsweethoney69 said:

"I remember meeting you in NY at the Broadway show Sarafina. I can see where she gets her talent from ❤️❤️❤️. Blessings to you all."

Dumisani plays a villain in the Showmax movie Mkhonto

Dumisani Dlamini has made a name for himself as an actor. His passion for his craft is evident in his recent role as Chief Siviko ka Vaka in the Showmax film Mkhonto.

According to Sunday World, Dlamini was drawn to the project due to its deep and spiritual storyline, rooted in Zulu history. The opportunity to portray an antagonist in the film allowed him to showcase his strengths as an actor, relishing the chance to captivate audiences with his villainous portrayal.

