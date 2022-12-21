A lady on TikTok made a video where she stated that she has the same father as American pop star Doja Cat

The young lady started a buzz after getting comments that she resembles the Woman hitmaker whose dad is South African actor Dumisani Dlamini

Online users flooded the comments questioning whether she was being serious about being Dumisani's daughter

One of Doja Cat's lookalikes had the internet raving after saying they have the same dad as her. The video of the TikTokker went viral with 700,000 views as people wondered if she was being serious.

A woman on TikTok said that Doja Cat's dad is hers too and confused people. Image: Getty Images/ Frazer Harrison/TikTok/@barney.zaa

Doja has an interesting connection to South Africa as her dad is iconic actor Dumisani Dlamini. Many people commented with opinions about where they believed the TikTokker's claim.

Woman on TikTok claims she's Doja Cat's sister

A lady @barney.zaa on TikTok caused a ruckus after claiming she has the same dad as Doja Cat. The American pop star's father is Dumisani, although they have an estranged relationship.

She wrote in the caption of the video:

"POV people don't believe that you and she have the same Dad."

People commented, asking if she was being serious. While many refused to believe her, others were convinced until the lady had to set the record straight, saying she was referencing her uncanny resemblance to Doja. She said:

"Please don’t take my videos seriously I was simply feeding into something a lot of people tell me."

Many people commented that she still looks like Doja Cat. People had jokes about Dumisani only having beautiful daughters.

Kyujin is King commented:

"Nah ya'll do look alike."

The.og.swine commented:

"I wouldn’t be surprised."

Ellen Chikomo commented:

"You look alike though."

The Boy of Joy commented:

"Hawu hawu Hawu manga.[Lies]"

H Y E N A commented:

"Doja baby come get your lil sis."

Taquilacoco commented:

"Baby Dlamini ubabwakho,?[ Dlamini is your dad?]"

Brother_mans commented:

"Hope he’s there for you."

bajemem commented:

"Her dad is well known in South Africa."

itxlindoww commented:

"I believe you.."

Leungo-letle Modimog

"Cap what?"

