Uncle Waffles recently had a video with TikTok star Seemah, and a tweep started a discussion of whether or not the two look the same

South Africans were divided as they compared the two after Waffles met Seemah, who is a big fan of the Tanzania hitmaker

Netizens had a lot to say in response to the Twitter account that was wondering whether or not the DJ resembled Seemah

Uncle Waffles met up with her friend Seemah. The two made a video that circulated on Twitter, and someone took some stills from it to claim they look alike.

Uncle Waffles and Seemah had the timeline debating whether or not they looked alike. Image: Instagram/@unclewaffles_/@s.eemah_x

Source: Instagram

South Africans soon caught wind of the post, and it had everyone buzzing. There were split reactions to the suggestion that they had similar looks.

Uncle Waffles and Seemah mistaken for sisters

One Twitter user uploaded pictures of Uncle Waffles and Seemah side by side and captioned the post:

"Guys are you sure Uncle Waffles and Seemah aren't sisters? They literally look like identical twins."

South Africans were more than ready to give their opinion, with many denying that they look related. Others expressed shock that anyone would think that two have similar faces.

@girlslovekeo commented:

"Don't disrespect Waffles like that."

@Mmakgosidarling countered:

"They absolutely look alike."

@DoesHappen commented:

"Do you know what identical means?"

@THE_RED_KAI commented:

"Before and After."

@MERCYLEWISSS commented:

"Dude it’s just the nose please."

@ShunWaAchebe commented:

"The way people lie unprovoked in these streets. I’m disgusted but also impressed."

@NEMARU_DJ commented:

"Uncle Waffles is Uncle Waffles...Seemah is Seemah...Case Closed."

Uncle Waffles goes 4x platinum with 'Tanzania', gives all credit to SA

Briefly News previously reported that Uncle Waffles clocked a major milestone with her song. The performer celebrated Tanzania for going platinum multiple times.

Uncle took to Twitter to share the news with fans. The superstar thanked her fans. The DJ applauded her fans for supporting her by getting 80 000 copies of Tanzania.

The official plaque credited all the musicians who created the hit track. They were: Tony Duarado, Sino Msolo, and Boi Bizza.

