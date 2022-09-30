PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Uncle Waffles has reason to celebrate yet another major win in the South African music industry

The amapiano DJ got a major accolade for one of her songs, Tanzania, on her beloved EP R ed Dragon

Uncle Waffles fans were happy to see that her work was speaking for itself when it comes to the numbers

Uncle Waffles have left too many inspired with her latest win. The musician is blossoming in the music industry as she celebrated going platinum multiple times thanks to her hit Tanzania.

Uncle Waffles is officially a platinum recording artist after receiving her certification. Image: Instagram/@unclewaffles/Getty Images/Gallo Images

Source: UGC

Netizens marvelled at how well Waffles' career is going. The DJ has been growing from strength to strength, further cementing her fanbase.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Uncle Waffles sells over 70 000 copies with hit song Tanzania

Uncle took to Twitter to celebrate that she has gone platinum four times. The artist thanked her fans in South Africa as she wrote:

" Ya'll did that"

The caption acknowledged her fans for helping her sell 80 000 copies of Tanzania. The official plaque gave credit to all the artists involved in the song: Tony Duarado, Sino Msolo, and Boi Bizza.

Uncle Waffles fans flooded the comments with messages congratulating her. The muscian's rise in the music industry constantly leaves her fans impressed.

@mlindi_ngema commented:

"She deserves waaay more like way more."

@hawt_papii commented:

"4x platinum without a music video? She's a beast."

@Thozama_Busakwe commented:

"Love it when black girls win."

@Annerlyleo commented:

"You deserve it."

@ThatXolani commented:

"I like the fact that she said, "Ya'll did that". When It's the people of SA who buy and stream music."

"Song of the year": K.O celebrates, 'Sete' music video hits 4m views in 2 weeks

Briefly News previously reported that K.O's music video for Sete garnered four million views in two weeks. The rapper took to his timeline to celebrate the massive milestone.

The star features Blxckie and Young Stunna on the dope single. It is the lead song to his recently released album, Skhanda Republic 3.

The song also went platinum. Taking to Twitter, Mr Cash Time shared a screenshot of the music video, which is doing massive numbers on YouTube.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News