The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture has revealed that it used R16 million for a gala event

Breaking down the financials, Minister Zizi Kodwa said that 9 Grammy winners were each awarded R250K

Some social media users were up in arms, saying the event was a waste of state coffers

The minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, has come under fire in parliament for using R16 million to honour South African Grammy Awards winners.

Minister Zizi Kodwa awards Grammy Awards winners with R250K

The minister came under fire during a parliament debate. He had to give the breakdown of funds for his April gala dinner worth R16 million. He claims that he awarded South African Grammy winners with R250K each.

The South African reported that Grammy winners: Black Coffee, Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, Wouter Kellerman, Miriam Makeba, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, John Lindemann, Soweto Gospel Choir, and Lebo M Morake were awarded.

Kodwa took to his social media on the night of the event to post about the gala dinner:

Phil Mphela accuses Minister Zizi Kodwa of chasing clout

Meanwhile, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela tweeted his displeasure to the minister on Twitter after he posted Zola 7's birthday celebration:

"May we please start seeing tangible progress that will change the industry? Let’s get bills signed. Let’s engage the private sector to invest in black creatives. Enough with wining & dining celebs (yes even veterans) for photo ops."

Here is the tweet below:

Social media reacts to Zizi Kodwa's entertainment budget

The minister's new tradition received this feedback:

@ArcadiaT3 said:

"I just know invoices are flying and SCM processes another story lol. An inquiry will follow In a few years."

@thabani82255994 said:

"Elections are around the corner you and your party just want them to campaign for you guys at these rallies while you left them out in the cold during Covid. Sad for them cos some are too hungry to notice this."

@ThabangMakhet12 praised the minister:

"Dankie minister. At least our legends will be honoured, Nathi Mthethwa was doing fokol for arts and culture shame."

@Kaizer13490074 said:

"And some people here say he's working. We are easily fooled by politicians."

@Princeoswag predicted:

"I won't be surprised if they say the cake costs 1 million."

@nomzn_n commented:

"I’m interested to see what messaging will be out there in 2024, from all parties involved."

Zizi Kodwa applauds Zakes Bantwini

In a previous Briefly News report, the minister applauded Grammy Award winner Zakes Bantwini for his role in the entertainment industry.

He said the singer was a beacon of hope and inspiration, especially in the townships where he grew up.

Zakes had called on the minister and his office to recognise their contribution to the country.

