Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo poked at social media users' feelings

He nominated the 69-year-old Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor as president

His provoking suggestion was received with both rejection and consideration

Outspoken radio host, Sizwe Dhlomo, hit a nerve on some Tweeps when he brought Dr Naledi Pandor's name up for presidency. Shockingly, some netizens were open to the idea.

Sizwe Dhlomo nominates Dr Naledi Pandor as South Africa's president

Dhlomo brought forth a suggestion on his Twitter, asking social media users how they would receive the 69-year-old Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor as the president of the country.

This is how he worded the post:

"Dr Naledi Pandor as president? Thoughts?"

Social media users debate on Sizwe Dhlomo's Dr Naledi Pandor tweet:

His followers flooded his comment sections with a split reaction:

@Johnny__the_2nd was disappointed:

"A 70yrs old for president? Sizwe respect South Africans please."

@missKAM_ considered the option:

"This is not entirely a bad idea. If we allow people who are passionate about being public officials more than lining their pockets maybe we stand a chance. The youth should be led by the youth with guidance from experts."

@15TeeJay disagreed:

"Respectfully, she needs to spend time with her grandkids."

@CzArODriego said no:

"Bo Magogo must go on Pension we need fresh minds that understand what’s really going on."

@OdianMondlane had other suggestions:

"She would make a good one or an advisor to a good one. She has got Mkabayi vibrations."

@JurryMolitle_ rejected her name:

"It will be a total mess for this country, not even recommended at all."

South African applaud Naledi Pandor's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war

In a previous Briefly News report, South Africans praised Naledi Pandor's boldness on South Africa's position on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The South African cabinet had received pressure from the United Nations to take its stand in picking sides when the war broke out.

The brave minister put the West in its place. She said South Africa is a sovereign state and will not be bullied by any country or organisation. She added:

"I certainly will not be bullied that way, nor will I expect any other African country worth its salt to be treated that way.”

