Naledi Pandor told the West where to get off in a press release earlier this week

Amid pressure to take a stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, the minister let be known that South Africa is a sovereign state that will not be bullied and promotes peace above all else

South Africans were highly pleased with Pandor's strong response praising her for not allowing herself to be bullied by our western partners

Minister Naledi Pandor sent shockwaves across South Africa when she said the nation will not be bullied into taking a stance on the Russia-Ukraine war. Image: Andrew Harnik / POOL / AFP

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have taken to social media to sing Naledi Pandor's praises after the international relations and cooperation minister addressed South Africa’s stance on Russia's war in Ukraine.

South Africa came under fire after the nation abstained from voting in the UN General Assembly vote to reprimand Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in March. It also abstained from voting to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

Earlier this week, Pandor met with Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State and answered questions about South Africa’s foreign policy and lack of alignment with Western powers, News24 reported.

Pandora responded by saying that South Africa would not be bullied, saying:

“In some of our interactions with some of our partners in Europe and elsewhere, there has been a sense of patronising bullying to say ‘you choose this, or else’

Pandora reaffirmed South Africa's right to sovereignty, adding that it is imperative that everyone except South Africa's ability to hold its own opinions.

The minister added:

“I certainly will not be bullied that way, nor will I expect any other African country worth its salt to be treated that way.”

According to TimesLive, Pandor's stance aligns with SA's history of advocating for peace, and she refuted claims that trade with Russia was the reason why South Africa has yet to take a side

Some South Africans are impressed with Pandor's show of power and commented that she represented the nation well.

Here are some more reactions from South Africans:

@SisThobs commented:

“Listen to our dearest Minister Naledi Pandor representing our nation, the rest of Africa and the Palestinians. She is a true leader, truth be told, whether people want to hear it or not!”

MrZondi4 added

"We wont be bullied by USA and Europe..... i hope Mr Blinkens hearing aid was on loud..."

@SiphoMalunga

"SA Foreign Min Naledi Pandor spoke for many Africans. If only more African countries spoke this way & with one voice to superpowers, Africa wld be in a better place. Africa must have its own chosen position, own perspective & own path.We're tired of being exploited by superpowers."

US not trying to 'outdo' world powers in Africa, says Blinken

In related news, Briefly News reported that the United States is seeking a "true partnership" with Africa and not trying to "outdo" other world powers in vying for influence on the continent, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

Blinken arrived in South Africa for an official visit on Sunday during a three-nation African trip, which follows hot on the heels of an extensive tour of the continent by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Speaking in the South African capital Pretoria on Monday, Blinken said the United States did not see the region as the "latest playing field in a competition between great powers".

Source: Briefly News