Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the departure of South African Yusuf Maart as he completes his move to Austrian Bundesliga side SV Ried ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Maart was an important member of the Kaizer Chiefs squad that won the Nedbank Cup last season and scored the winning goal against his former Orlando Pirates in the final of the competition.

The 29-year-old joined the Glamour Boys from Sekhukhune United in 2022 and became an important member of the team in the last three years.

He was recently included in Hugo Broos' preliminary squad for Bafana Bafana's friendly games against Tanzania and Mozambique, but failed to make the final list alongside two other Kaizer Chiefs players.

Maart joined SV Ried from Kaizer Chiefs

Maart was reportedly close to returning to Sekhukhune United this summer as his contract was due to expire with Kaizer Chiefs, but was convinced to stay at the club.

SV Ried reached an agreement with Amakhosi as the player ended his three-year stay at Naturena.

Kaizer Chiefs released an official statement on their social media page to confirm Maart's move to SV Ried for an undisclosed fee.

"Midfielder Yusuf Maart has left Amakhosi to join newly-promoted Austrian Football Bundesliga outfit, SV Ried," the club statement reads from Chiefs on X.

"The club appreciates Maart’s contribution and wishes him well in this new chapter of his career."

Yusuf Maart's stats with Kaizer Chiefs

Maart spent three seasons with the Soweto giants after joining them from Sekhukhune United in 2022, and he racked up 95 appearances.

The South African midfielder scored seven goals and provided eight assists during his time with the Premier Soccer League giants.

