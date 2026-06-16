Rorisang Mohapi called out the women who have been boldly making romantic advances at her husband, Ntuthuzelo Prince Grootboom

Having finally reached her limit, the actress threatened to completely expose the identities of the women who continuously slide into her man's social media messages

This, after a woman had allegedly made advances at her man in public, an incident that left her enraged and ready to confront whoever the unknown woman was. Meanwhile, her revelations ignited a massive debate online, with social media users questioning how some people refuse to respect others' marriages

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Rorisang Mohapi threatened to expose the women sending her husband, Prince Grootboom, "poems" in the DMs. Images: rorisang_mohapi_grootboom, prince_beez

Source: Instagram

Actress Rorisang Mohapi-Grootboom is officially drawing a hard line in the sand when it comes to her marriage. The Kwa Baba star took to social media on Monday, 15 June 2026, to drop a fiery warning to the women who refuse to respect people's marriages, revealing a shocking incident that left her completely enraged.

Rorisang and fellow actor Ntuthuzelo Prince Grootboom, who famously starred in Fatal Seduction, tied the knot following a sweet engagement announcement in late 2025 after secretly dating for some time. However, it seems the honeymoon phase is being tested by bold admirers.

Narrating the drama that unfolded the previous day, Rorisang revealed they had gone to Fourways Mall for a quick grocery run. On their way out, she hopped inside their Uber while Prince and the driver loaded the groceries into the boot.

When the men got into the car, the driver casually remarked to Prince, "You did too much; you embarrassed the girl." A defensive Prince shot back, "Yeah, because what the flip was she doing?"

Naturally nosy and curious, Rorisang demanded to be filled in, her mood instantly shifting from curiosity to pure rage within minutes.

Rorisang Mohapi warned the women who make romantic advances at her husband, Prince Grootboom. Image: rorisang_mohapi_grootboom

Source: Instagram

According to her husband, a lady had approached him while he was holding a bouquet of flowers he had just bought for Rorisang, asking if the bouquet was for her. When Prince replied, "No, these flowers are for my wife," the woman allegedly didn't back down, demanding to know where "the wife" was - completely oblivious to the fact that Rorisang was sitting just a few feet away inside the car.

Emphasising how deeply irritated she was, Rorisang admitted that she would have unleashed her full wrath on the stranger had she been physically standing with them.

"If you were at Fourways Mall at around six, you know who you are. Don't you dare disrespect me,"

The drama doesn't end at the mall, however, as Rorisang claims multiple women had been continuously sliding into her husband's DMs to send him "poems."

Refusing to take the disrespect lying down, the actress threatened to publicly expose the online admirers if they didn't stop immediately.

"Your days are numbered. And you're not going to get him, so what now? One day is one day, you don't know me."

Watch Rorisang Mohapi's video below.

Social media reacts to Rorisang Mohapi's video

Online users slammed the admirers and questioned why some people refuse to respect people's marriages.

areyouthe_one said:

"Girls must stop acting like straat mates and leave her man alone! What happened to stranger danger? What do you mean, 'Are these flowers for me?' If you know him well enough to say that, then you definitely know he's married."

xannydoll21 encouraged Rorisang Mohapi:

"I just hope that she exposes them, 'cause what do you mean you're writing poems to a married man?"

MissSasah added:

"And when addressed, their witch behaviour comes out as, 'Oh, we will be there, 'Oh, she trusts a man too much,' these people need to heal their old wounds. At the end, that’s her husband, and she will address whatever she wants to address, bathong!"

Social media weighed in on Rorisang Mohapi's remarks about women making romantic advances to her husband. Image: rorisang_mohapi_grootboom

Source: Instagram

However, the internet wouldn't be the internet without a bit of cynicism. A section of commentators cautioned the actress against being "too sure" or overconfident about her man's loyalty, subtly hinting that men in the entertainment industry have a track record of disappointing their protective wives.

KayBobii said:

"She’s so naive."

RaserokaO wrote:

"Man, also videos like that backfire every time

aclasshazel teased:

"I’m from the future, and he’s gonna disappoint her."

On the other hand, some people advised Rorisang to refrain from speaking for her husband, claiming she was displaying her insecurities. Fans said it was his responsibility to call the women out and reassure his wife.

Nozipho Ntshangase's ex-husband compared to Jonasi Gomora

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a heated debate online, where several users claimed Sdumo Mtshali's character on The Polygamist reminded them of Nozipho Ntshangase's ex-husband.

Social media users compared the scenes from the hit series, saying they were playing out like many real-life incidents in the former couple's marriage.

Source: Briefly News