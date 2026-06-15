Nicole Nyaba dropped bombshell statements about her highly publicised past relationship with the late rapper Kiernan AKA Forbes

The popular influencer and ex-girlfriend of AKA revealed that the rapper changed her life in a new interview with All The Smoke Podcast

She confirmed her long-standing suspicion that AKA ultimately broke things off with her to go back to the mother of his child, DJ Zinhle

Nicole said she takes back the bad comments she made publicly about their relationship

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AKA, his daughter Kairo with DJ Zinhle and Nicole Nyaba. Photos: @akaworldwide, @djzinhle, @nicolenyaba

Source: Instagram

Nicole Nyaba, the ex-girlfriend of AKA, appeared in an episode of All The Smoke Podcast on 12 June 2026, and she talked candidly about the ups and downs of their relationship that lasted from 2017 to July 2018.

Nicole Nyaba opens up about AKA and the DJ Zinhle drama

In a highly vulnerable appearance on the All The Smoke Podcast, Nicole set the record straight, offering a deeply reflective and surprisingly tender look back at her time with the South African rap legend AKA.

Erasing the "Devil" narrative

Perhaps the most significant revelation from the interview was Nicole's deliberate shift in perspective. Fans will remember the immediate aftermath of the split, during which a deeply hurt Nyaba publicly referred to AKA as "the devil."

Speaking candidly with hosts Tshego and BU, alongside guest Toll A$$ Mo, she retracted the statement by saying:

"I take that back."

Nicole admitted that when she badmouthed him by saying "AKA ruined my life" she lacked the maturity to process the complex dynamics of their relationship and the pain of their separation.

When Toll A$$ Mo asked what she would say to the late rapper if she had one last chance to speak with him, Nicole Nyaba's answer was poignant:

"I was wrong about you. I don't regret being with you. He changed my life."

AKA and Nicole Nyaba. Photos: @akaworldwide, @nicolenyaba

Source: Instagram

AKA was Nicole's catalyst for success

Throughout the interview, Nicole Nyaba painted a picture of a partner who saw her potential and demanded she live up to it. She emphasised that their connection was built on more than just "vibes."

According to her, AKA was a driving force behind her ambitions, actively imagining a bigger, better future for her in the entertainment industry. She revealed that he was actually the one who believed she had what it took to become a rapper.

"I pursued it because he believed in me. He put so much pressure on me to do better."

She expressed profound gratitude for his unwavering support, noting that he constantly pushed her to transcend the label of a video vixen because:

"Kiernan wanted a lot for me."

AKA and his daughter Kairo (L) DJ Zinhle and Kairo. Photos: @Kairoforbes

Source: Instagram

The DJ Zinhle triangle

Despite her newfound peace and appreciation for the positive aspects of their relationship, Nicole Nyaba did not shy away from the painful reality of how things ended. She addressed the highly publicised love triangle that ultimately dismantled their romance.

Reiterating long-standing claims, she stated bluntly:

"I was angry. AKA and Zinhle were doing stuff behind my back."

The ex-girlfriend of AKA confirmed her long-held belief that the relationship began to sour and inevitably ended because AKA made the choice to return to DJ Zinhle, the mother of his famous child, Kairo Forbes.

It was a messy conclusion to a relationship that meant a great deal to her, but time and perspective seem to have allowed Nicole to separate the painful ending from the positive impact AKA had on her trajectory.

Female celebs who dated AKA

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper AKA's love life and relationships made him hog headlines and chart Twitter trends, arguably more than his music.

The rap star was involved with a number of top celebrities, including his baby mama, DJ Zinhle, Bonang Matheba, Nicole Nyaba, and Nadia Nakai.

Source: Briefly News