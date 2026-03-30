Kairo Forbes' win at a recent junior beauty pageant sparked a heated debate about nepotism

Despite her commitment and hard work to become a professional model, social media argued that her famous family influenced her strides and eventual win, saying it was an unfair competition

Meanwhile, others defended the young influencer's hard work, insisting that anyone in her position should use their resources to build a future

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Kairo Forbes' recent achievement was placed under the microscope as online users argued whether it was influenced by her "connections." Image: kairo.forbes

Source: Instagram

Kairo Forbes is facing a wave of nepotism accusations following her recent appearance and ultimate victory at a junior beauty pageant.

The award-winning child influencer and child of DJ Zinhle and late rapper AKA, was recently crowned the Junior Model of the Year at the ACE Models Waterfall Graduation on 29 March 2026.

Having pivoted into pageantry in 2023 through a love for modelling, Kairo has dedicated years to perfecting her runway walk and stage presence, showing a level of discipline that many supporters say justifies her recent success.

However, this hasn't come without its challenges, as the young star now finds herself at the centre of a social media conversation regarding her allegedly being a "nepo-baby."

Short for "nepotism baby," the term refers to a child of famous or influential parents who finds success in a similar or related industry.

Being the child of famous parents, critics use this label to suggest that Kairo's achievements, including her pageant win or her massive social media following, are a result of her family's status rather than just her own individual effort. Read some of the comments below.

Tshego_gyel joked:

"I like this kind of nepotism."

Dating_Market posted:

"It's an unfair competition. She's already a celebrity."

masentle_mo wrote:

"I feel sorry for the other kids who participated."

worldecofi added:

"They rigged the competition for her."

Xing_Xing100 threw shade:

"Nepo babies are up, and I love it for them, go Kairo!"

Watch Kairo Forbes' modelling video below.

Fans defend Kairo Forbes against "nepo baby" claims

Supporters slammed the nepotism claims and argued that Kairo was a talented model who deserved praise independent of her famous parents.

JustZnje said:

"You can say 'nepo what what,' but this girl is talented. Oh, Zinhle. Well done, babes."

theycallme_mels wrote:

"Not even I can walk on heels that high, it's the confidence for me!"

teeBhelekazi was impressed:

"She's killing it, hey! Her confidence."

AdvKindness defended Kairo Forbes:

"Y’all can say 'nepotism' all y’all want, but she slayed from what I’m seeing."

LyaDiamondD added:

"I support nepotism when the nepo baby is talented and a hard worker."

Several users defended the young star’s win, arguing that it is important to leverage the connections available to you to advance in any industry. They maintained that Kairo’s evident hard work, combined with her proximity to influential figures, has simply given her the tools to excel at a higher level.

For these supporters, being born into a famous family isn't a cheat code, but a platform that requires even more discipline to maintain, especially when the entire country is watching your every move.

Kairo Forbes' runway show sparked mixed reactions on social media. Image: kairo.forbes

Source: Instagram

Kairo Forbes speaks fluent Korean

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Kairo Forbes speaking fluent Korean.

Marking her official social media comeback, the young influencer stunned followers with her skills in the viral video.

Source: Briefly News