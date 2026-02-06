The daughter of the late rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, also known as AKA, has set the timeline buzzing with her modelling skills

Kairo Forbes modelled for her Instagram audience, wearing a piece of her father's clothing and instantly brought warmth to her followers

Many Mzansi celebrities, including fans, hyped Kairo up and encouraged her to keep pursuing modelling

Kairo Forbes modelled wearing the late AKA's jacket. Image: Akaworldwide

Kid influencer Kairo Forbes proved Mzansi that she is multi-talented. The daughter of the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and top Mzansi female DJ, DJ Zimhle, had the timeline buzzing with her killer move.

Pulling off a classic model face, Kairo Forbes gave a little waltz wearing sandal strap heels, shorts and a piece of clothing that is very close to her heart.

Kairo shows off modelling talent

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, 5 February 2026, Kairo turned her home into her mini runway and gave a walk of a lifetime. She wore her late father's jacket, and she wore it with pride.

The kidfluencer also bragged about her legs, saying she got them from her mama, DJ Zinhle!

"This is my model face, my dad’s jacket and my mom’s legs."

Singing Kairo's praises, legions of her followers, and fellow Mzansi celebs gave the young star her flowers. Many people encouraged her to pursie modelling and asked for her elders to help her hone her skills.

Below are some of the sweet reactions:

somizi said:

"Oh my nana, I don’t know how to break it to you. Dad’s everything from head to toe to jacket. lol. Your walk is good as well, my baby."

noksbhebhe responded:

"Now this is how you show them that you're AKA's daughter and DJ Zinhle's child. Wow. I love you, babe."

mbaureloaded gushed:

"Yes, baby girl, loving you."

kaylakimkay exclaimed:

"You betteerrr walk!"

ntombee_1 gushed:

"You look stunning, my baby."

lynnforbesza laughed:

"What happened to “Yesterday when I was a baby”?

Khanyagreens stated:

"Wow, this really suits you, my baby."

jordantylon exclaimed:

"You better work, Kai, your Dad would be so proud!"

primcee_model promised:

"The country’s very own daughter. We're voting for you as Miss SA in 10 years, nana."

yaya101.1 stated:

"Megaaaaaa ohhhh Kai Kai. @djzinhle, you’re doing an incredible job!"

ghettoballerina88 exclaimed:

"BabyMegà. LESSSS GOOOO!"

khutso_black exclaimed:

"Oh, Kairo!! That walk is stunning! And that model face."

loretta_mothabela said:

"She has always been that girl."

just_ritjatk gushed:

"I am sure dad is just there clapping, “That’s my baby girl” argh Kai. You are such a gift and so talented."

Kairo remembers father on birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, Kairo Forbes shared footage of herself with her late dad, rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, on what would have been his 38th birthday.

The footage shows AKA and Kairo enjoying a father-daughter moment, with AKA playfully taking on the role of interviewer and giving Kairo a high five for her efforts.

