A woman went to her daughter's school and sang her way into the classroom for her child's birthday

She came with a cake and balloons and read a letter to her daughter in front of her classmates

Some people online thought it was a great display of love, while others thought it would have embarrassed the girl

A mother surprised her daughter at school for her birthday. Images: @sanelesibiya30

Source: TikTok

A mother revealed the moment she entered her daughter's classroom with cake and balloons for her 12th birthday, loudly singing her version of the popular 1987 South African song I Love You Daddy by Ricardo. While some people found the gesture heartwarming, others thought it was unnecessary.

Taking to her TikTok account on 2 February 2026, the singing mother showed a clip of herself walking up to her daughter's desk as her classmates watched. The 12-year-old wiped away her tears and then listened to her mother's special letter, which the woman read to her in front of the class.

A portion of the letter read:

"This is from Mom and Dad. Please make us proud by being a good, respectful, and loving child that you are."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Singing mother causes a stir online

The viral video, which garnered nearly four million views since its publication, received tens of thousands of comments from social media users, both for and against her actions.

People expressed their thoughts in the comment section. Image: niekverlaan / Pixabay

Source: UGC

@bhutibrian1 wrote under the post:

"At school, in class, in front of other kids. Why?"

@khord007 told the online community:

"This is so sweet and embarrassing at the same time."

@tumelo.mogale added their opinion in the comment section:

"She's going to have difficult schooling days because of Mama Mariah Carey."

@devine.favour said to the woman:

"She will never forget this for the rest of her life. As parents, we are proud of you, Mom."

An emotional @mom_masechaba remarked:

"I'm crying. This is beautiful. You have a good voice, Mom."

A curious @nat_dabratt_ wondered:

"Did you ask her if she’s crying because she’s embarrassed or because she loves it?"

