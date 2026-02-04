“Mama Mariah Carey”: Singing Mother Entering Classroom on Child’s Birthday Divides SA
- A woman went to her daughter's school and sang her way into the classroom for her child's birthday
- She came with a cake and balloons and read a letter to her daughter in front of her classmates
- Some people online thought it was a great display of love, while others thought it would have embarrassed the girl
A mother revealed the moment she entered her daughter's classroom with cake and balloons for her 12th birthday, loudly singing her version of the popular 1987 South African song I Love You Daddy by Ricardo. While some people found the gesture heartwarming, others thought it was unnecessary.
Taking to her TikTok account on 2 February 2026, the singing mother showed a clip of herself walking up to her daughter's desk as her classmates watched. The 12-year-old wiped away her tears and then listened to her mother's special letter, which the woman read to her in front of the class.
A portion of the letter read:
"This is from Mom and Dad. Please make us proud by being a good, respectful, and loving child that you are."
Watch the TikTok video below:
Singing mother causes a stir online
The viral video, which garnered nearly four million views since its publication, received tens of thousands of comments from social media users, both for and against her actions.
@bhutibrian1 wrote under the post:
"At school, in class, in front of other kids. Why?"
@khord007 told the online community:
"This is so sweet and embarrassing at the same time."
@tumelo.mogale added their opinion in the comment section:
"She's going to have difficult schooling days because of Mama Mariah Carey."
@devine.favour said to the woman:
"She will never forget this for the rest of her life. As parents, we are proud of you, Mom."
An emotional @mom_masechaba remarked:
"I'm crying. This is beautiful. You have a good voice, Mom."
A curious @nat_dabratt_ wondered:
"Did you ask her if she’s crying because she’s embarrassed or because she loves it?"
