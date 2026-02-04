Ndouri, a British woman living in Johannesburg, shared her first impressions of South Africa

She mentioned South African women's 'inexperience' with wigs and quickly followed her statement with a compliment about braiding

Social media users headed to the comment section, flabbergasted after hearing what Ndouri had to say

A woman from the United Kingdom seemingly offended South Africans when she spoke about wigs. Images: @nd0uri

Source: Instagram

A woman named Ndouri, who hails from the United Kingdom and made Johannesburg her new home after moving from London, had South African women in a tizzy when she shared her thoughts on their questionable experiences with wigs.

Ndouri took to her account on 17 January 2026 to share Part 4 of her first impressions of South Africa.

Right off the bat, she shared her controversial opinion that women from South Africa couldn't "lay wigs, adding:

"The braided hairstyles eat down. There's so much creativity and originality."

She also spoke about the generous portions of food when she went out for a bite to eat and touched on dealing with government agencies. She spent approximately eight hours waiting to register for a tax number.

Watch the TikTok video posted on Ndouri's account below:

British woman's hair comment causes a stir

Although Ndouri spoke about the portion sizes and long hours spent at government agencies, the comment that caught South Africans' attention was about the wigs.

South Africans headed to their keyboards with their thoughts. Image: Porapak Apichodilok / Pexels

Source: UGC

@bon.tlee asked the British woman:

"How do you insult us when you just started the video?"

@okayinga wrote under the post:

"Said that first sentence like it’s a globally recognised fact."

@maryandfrens shared with the public:

"The braids are so creatively inspiring, especially with the young girls as well, experimenting with lots of colour! Loved it."

@thenoxtheory told the online community:

"As a South African girly, I have to agree about the wig laying. Our braid game is top-tier."

@remo.kltse added in the comment section:

"But guys, we know which installation she's talking about, bathong."

3 Other stories about British people in South Africa

In another article, Briefly News reported that a British travel content creator visiting Cape Town was stunned when she discovered the price of a B12 injection.

reported that a British travel content creator visiting Cape Town was stunned when she discovered the price of a B12 injection. A British traveller shared how he fell in love with South Africa in one day, highlighting the country's beauty, cost of living, and his experiences exploring different spots.

A man from the United Kingdom quit his job to chase a dream life in Cape Town. People online debated the impact on locals and the city's housing market.

Source: Briefly News