A British travel content creator shared her shock after walking into a Cape Town pharmacy and getting a B12 injection for just £3.50

The woman explained she had paid around £30 in Thailand and $60 in Australia for the same injection

South Africans jokingly told her to stop sharing how affordable healthcare is, warning that prices might increase if more tourists find out

A British woman visiting South Africa has left locals both proud and worried after sharing just how cheap healthcare is compared to other countries.

A British travel vlogger. Images: @okay.kara.travels

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @okay.kara.travels, a travel content creator who shares videos from around the world, posted a clip on 27 January 2026 with the caption explaining how efficient South African pharmacies have been during her visit.

The woman, who was in Cape Town with her travel companion Luke, explained that she gets B12 injections every 12 weeks, whether she's at home or travelling. She could feel she was due for another one and decided to pop into a pharmacy to ask how to book an appointment. Based on her experiences in other countries, she expected to be shown how to make an appointment at a clinic or be given details about where to go.

Instead, the pharmacist asked her to take a seat immediately, leaving her shocked. When she asked how much it would cost before getting the injection, the pharmacist said, "70 bucks." The British woman initially panicked, thinking it meant £70 (around R1500 according to Wise currency converter), which would have been expensive. But when she realised it was 70 rand, which works out to just £3.50, she couldn't believe it.

She explained that whilst the NHS covers B12 injections in the UK, she had previously paid for the same service in Thailand and Australia during her travels. In Australia, she paid $60, and in Thailand, it cost around £30 (around R600 according to Wise currency converter). Paying just £3.50 (around R77 according to Wise currency converter) in South Africa was completely unexpected and left her amazed.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to British woman's praise

Social media users had much to say about TikToker @okay.kara.travels' video:

@anon warned:

"Ssssh, don't say how cheap it is, they will increase the price."

@glove said:

"Every positive review about our country is highly appreciated. It encourages tourism, which increases job opportunities."

@siyasangavimba joked:

"Please don't post such things😭"

@annemarie_roos explained:

"Just remember, for people in South Africa, it's expensive because our salary is in rands and not dollars and the dollar is stronger than the rand."

@bonkesherperdduma added:

"Private healthcare is the reason why public healthcare sucks."

@nessie commented:

"Dentist appointments, so much cheaper than UK's private dentists."

@jennyreed wrote:

"I love how small things make us excited🤣🤣 I am the same😂 Welcome to SA🇿🇦 Enjoy your visit."

@freya revealed:

"I got 4weeks worth of malaria tablets for 19p in South Africa!"

A British woman walking on the streets of Cape Town, South Africa. Images: @okay.kara.travels

Source: TikTok

More about British visitors in SA

Briefly News recently reported on a woman who discovered a hidden letter at 14 revealing the truth about her biological father, after her birth mother smuggled her to the UK.

recently reported on a woman who discovered a hidden letter at 14 revealing the truth about her biological father, after her birth mother smuggled her to the UK. A UK woman who was stranded in South Africa during heavy rains in Limpopo had to be rescued by helicopter airlift, with her holiday turning into a trap.

British pop star Dua Lipa made her first-ever stop in South Africa and documented her fun-filled experience.

Source: Briefly News