Sara-Jayne Makwala-King discovered a hidden letter at 14, revealing the truth about her identity

Her birth parents told everyone she had died after smuggling her to the UK at six weeks old, but she was given up for adoption

After a radio interview went viral on social media, Sara-Jayne found her biological father, Jackson Makwala

A radio presenter and author's journey to find her true identity has touched hearts after revealing the devastating secret behind her birth. Briefly TV Life shared Sara-Jayne Makwala-King's story on 1 August 2025. Born in 1980 during apartheid, her existence was illegal because her mother was white and British, while her father was black and South African.

Sara-Jayne grew up in the UK with her adoptive parents, who were always open about her adoption. When she was 14, she discovered a hidden letter in her adoptive mother’s cupboard written by her biological mother, which finally explained the truth about her past.

According to the letter, her biological mother, a white woman from the UK, was married to a white South African man and living with him in South Africa. During that time, she had a relationship with a Black man, Jackson Makwala from Limpopo, and fell pregnant with Sara-Jayne. Because interracial relationships were illegal at the time, her husband decided the child could not stay with them.

So her birth mother and her husband smuggled Sara out of the country at six weeks old, pretending she needed medical treatment in the UK. When they returned to South Africa without her, they told everyone the baby had died. Sara said that this was something she couldn't get over easily.

Finding her father through Twitter

Years later, Sara-Jayne moved back to South Africa and wrote a book called Killing Karoline. During a radio interview on 702 to promote the book, she mentioned her father's name and where he worked. Within 24 hours, Twitter found him. When her partner called Jackson, he initially denied working at the Balalaika Hotel. But as they were about to hang up, he agreed, saying that he did work there, but only a long time ago.

After hearing this, Sara-Jayne grabbed the phone and said:

"I'm your daughter."

His response was:

"I wondered when you were gonna find me."

A week later, she met him at Monte in Joburg. He grabbed her in a bear hug, calling her his daughter. She mentioned that it was the best moment of her life.

Watch the YouTube clip below:

Viewers react to the adoption story

Netizens shared their thoughts in the video's comments section posted on the @Briefly TV Life's YouTube page:

@mizzpeach01 wrote:

"Her mother missed out on someone amazing."

@altheaclarke7233 said:

"This is a tear-jerker and heart-wrenching story. I am very happy that you found your father, your siblings and your relatives."

@deneenogbeide5087 commented:

"It says a lot about the biological mother. The mother wants the daughter to carry her shame for having a mixed-race child. I'm not what happened to me, I'm what I choose to become."

@Bachlmuehle added:

"Adopted children always seem to idealise being with biological parents. I always wished someone had adopted me and given me some love and a home. Instead I had to live with parents who had no interest in me... 😢"

@cynthiabeard2016 shared:

"Adults made bad decisions, and yet you are here and beautiful too smile. 😊 ❤"

