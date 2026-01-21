A young woman shared her experience with a man claiming to be from African Casting, saying he is manipulative and strategic

She met him through a dating site, and he repeatedly complimented her looks before introducing her to modelling opportunities

The woman's video comes after another young lady accused the agency of exploitation

A young woman and Ivo Suzee. Images: @tensualo_diary/TikTok and @official_bluehazyfm/Instagram

Another woman has come forward with allegations about a man claiming to be from a modelling agency called African Casting. TikToker @tensualo_diary posted a video sharing her story on 19 January 2026. Her story is related to allegations made by 20-year-old Lerato Molelwang, who posted a video on 15 January 2026 claiming she was exploited and publicly humiliated by a casting agency called African Audition, as was reported on by Briefly News.

Authorities and social media users issued warnings about an alleged fake modelling agency run by a man identified as Ivo Suzee, who is accused of luring victims with promises of auditions.

In the latest video, the young woman explained that she met a man called Ivo about three or four years ago through a dating site. She said he took his time with her, and they chatted back and forth. Throughout their texting, he would always tell her she had a great body when she was in her 20s. He would always ask her to try modelling, and although she said she wasn't really into it, she did go for photoshoots and wasn't shy in front of the camera.

What happened when she met Ivo

The first time she met him, he introduced her to his brother. She mentioned:

"The one thing I noticed is that when you're going to meet Ivo, he will not pick a destination that's close to you."

She explained that she travelled 45 to 50 minutes to meet him. She does not stipulate where exactly this meeting took place. When she finally met up with him, he told her that she needs to speak up because he is deaf in his right or left ear. For her, that was awkward, and it later made sense that maybe she was speaking up for the hidden cameras.

She described Ivo as a very manipulative person who chooses his targets strategically. She remembered that when they were still chatting, he mentioned something about wanting a very submissive partner. This is what made her think that he chooses his targets very well.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the allegations

Social media users discussed and gave advice on TikTok user @tensualo_diary's video, stating:

@chrisbrown112 asked:

"So you're basically telling us what?"

@tash_bam said:

"I mean, you could have said no and left."

@Mbhonozakagogo95🥺❤️ joked:

"Netflix documentary: Surviving Umlungu😳😩😭"

@Nhlanhla commented:

"Without the video, the case is cold, sorry."

@Dumingo max shared:

"I've watched a few videos... The thing with that guy, he asks them politely to a point where you can accept or decline the offer if it doesn't sit well with your morals."

@Tlhompho added:

"I picked up manipulation in one of the videos where he was asking a girl about how her relationship was with her parents..."

Other scam stories in South Africa

Briefly News recently reported that South African consumers fell victim to numerous online scams over the past year, losing billions.

recently reported that South African consumers fell victim to numerous online scams over the past year, losing billions. Veteran actress Connie Ferguson has unintentionally become the centrepiece of a rising trend in digital fraud.

Former Our Perfect Wedding host Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi revealed that her friend was kidnapped after she referred her to someone who was unknowingly a scammer.

