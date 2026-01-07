Veteran actress Connie Ferguson has unintentionally become the centrepiece of a rising trend in digital fraud, as scammers increasingly use her likeness to lure people into fraudulent investment schemes

As more victims share their stories online, the Generations icon has been mockingly dubbed the "face of pyramid schemes" by online users who have noticed her photos being used in countless fake ads

While the new title has sparked a wave of memes and laughter across social media, it highlights a more serious issue of how often the star's image is being exploited by online con artists

In the world of South African social media, being a beloved icon like Connie Ferguson usually earns you respect, but recently, it’s earned her a title she definitely did not audition for.

The former Generations actress has found herself at the centre of a bizarre viral trend, earning the unwanted title of the "face of pyramid schemes." From binary trading to suspicious stokvels, scammers have been using her likeness so often that the internet has started to notice.

On 7 January 2026, Twitter (X) user GodmotherThe reacted to the latest wave of Connie Ferguson scams, shocked at how the beloved and much-respected actress could be reduced to the unofficial poster child for get-rich-quick schemes by relentless online fraudsters.

"Connie Ferguson becoming the face of pyramid schemes is honestly wrapping me up, man."

And thus, the floodgates were open, exposing a long string of fraudulent investment schemes, with one using Ferguson's photo with the name Sindile, claiming that she invested R500 into a stokvel which helped her buy a Bentley in 10 days.

One of the most famous examples involved scammers utilising AI to manipulate Connie's image in real-time. By masking their own faces with hers during video calls, they were able to trick people into believing they were speaking directly to the star herself.

The discussion was never-ending, as people weighed in on how fraudsters weaponise the familiar face of a star to create a false sense of security, knowing that victims are much more likely to lower their guard for a household name they already admire.

See the Connie Ferguson scams below.

Mzansi weighs in on Connie Ferguson's scams

The jokes were flying, with the online community in shock at Connie Ferguson being exploited to scam others.

SilumaKhanya was in stitches:

"Lmao, I’m so finished!"

GodmotherThe said:

"She’s probably tired of everyone using her to make a quick buck."

theGoliath96 laughed:

"This is South Africa, the land of possibilities."

pontsho_mp posted:

"And some people still fall for it."

SimplyThulii asked:

"Why are they always using her name vele?"

Meanwhile, others recalled their experiences with the fraudsters posing as Connie Ferguson.

Terminator49811 recalled:

"Lol, someone sent me a DM, and this fool was calling themselves Karabo Moroka. Lol, the way I wasted their time and played along. Acting surprised that I was talking to a celebrity, and they wanted me to send money, and let me just say I did send something, but definitely not money."

BanyanaBaKgosin said:

"My aunt is a victim, and we warned her so many times. She kept borrowing money to give to the people to withdraw her savings. The other day she said Ausi Connie called her, she doesn’t listen hle."

kellzmtshumeni remembered:

"I know someone who used to video call Connie 'cause they became friends on Facebook. I would be called jealous whenever I would call it out."

karabo_coco posted:

"Tell me why my dad almost fell for it? Old people shouldn’t have access to social media."

