South African actress Lerato Mvelase has continued her rant about a trip gone wrong, sharing more screenshots

The star accuses a travel company of allegedly scamming her regarding a family trip she had planned in December

The man she has accused of being a part of the syndicate has since responded to her allegations via a statement

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Lerato Mvelase continues to slam a travel comapny. Image: Lerato_mvelase

Source: Instagram

Award-winning actress Lerato Mvelase has called out a travel company for allegedly scamming her.

Mvelase planned a family trip with her kids, but it did not happen because the company got liquidated, so it claims. Now, Lerato has continued her rant and mentioned more names.

Lerato Mvelase continues rant

Taking to Instagram, Lerato Mvelase made more damaging claims and even mentioned a former employer.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Story time. Why: because they messed with my kids!" she exclaimed. This is Tumelo Tshepang Matenche, born 1988/August/29 from Boksburg. @tumelo_matenche, contact me for your sake! He is part of the team, the syndicate, Black Trotters Africa, owned by Refiloe Miriam Tsakatsa and Africa Tsakatsa (their socials are all deleted), all for a lifestyle. He was providing fake tickets to travellers," Lerato alleged.

Tumelo responds to Mvelase's claims

Taking to Facebook, Matenche issued a statement confirming that he was an employee at the company; however was left in the dark when it got liquidated.

"I was an employee at Black Trotters, where I served as the Head of Sales. Like many others. I became aware of the situation at the same time as the rest of the public. Neither I nor the other employees were given prior knowledge or insight into the events that later unfolded. We were equally in the dark," he wrote.

He urged those seeking answers, including the star who has completed her MBA, to contact the owners directly, saying he is not at liberty to answer questions.

"Unfortunately, the way this matter has been publicly communicated has negatively impacted my reputation and future professional endeavours. I would also like to place on record that 1, together with the rest of the employees, have not been paid our salaries for the past two months. It has therefore become deeply unfortunate that recent posts have implicated individuals and other parties who do not form part of Black Trotters, nor are directly involved in this matter. Such implications are misleading and harmful," he further wrote.

He closed off by saying he needed to address this to clear his name.

Two users responded to Tumelo's statement. Ma Sino asked, "Who is implicating you, manje ngoba you were also scammed by this company?"

Another one, Alex Kunene, asked, "I feel you, my brother, and I hope you gather strength for this season."

Lerato Mvelase has responded to a travel agency after alleging wrongdoing. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Lerato Mvelase celebrates kids' matric dance

In a previous report from Briefly News, The Matric Dance 2025 content once again set the internet ablaze, with the young ones showing up and showing off

Three Mzansi celebrities celebrated their kids' Matric Dances, and they took the moment to gush over them on Instagram

From luxury rides to real-life Barbies, these Matric students look dazzling on their big days

Source: Briefly News