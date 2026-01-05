South African DJ and club owner, DJ Bongz, recently found himself under fire after his employees spoke out

The Durban-based star was accused of failing to pay his club employees their salaries for months

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the accusation against DJ Bongz

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

DJ Bongz faced serious allegations against him. Image: @realdjbongz

Source: Instagram

Bathong, we've just started a new year, and already the popular DJ and club owner, DJ Bongz, found himself under fire after he was called out by his employees who went to the media to address their problems and frustrations they faced at the hands of the star.

In November 2024, the popular musician from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, bought a glitzy club, eThekwini, where his employees complained about him not paying their salaries over the past three weeks and when they demanded answers, he never said anything.

According to the report shared by the online news and gossip page, MDNews, stated that two waiters came forward to share what they went through during their time working for the DJ, even though he was able to buy his mom a house in November last year.

One said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Things are bad, really bad, my brother. For the past three weeks, we have been fighting over the salaries of the waiters, and he's not explaining anything to anyone except telling us the same thing that he will sort it out. When you ask for a timeline, there is no timeline. I decided to quit being a waiter because it was draining me emotionally and financially."

The other mentioned:

"I realised that things were bad when two managers were hired in a space of three weeks. The last manager decided to compensate himself with the company's cellphone, which had all the social media accounts of Views. They had to create new accounts because the manager left with the company's cellphone after they failed to pay him his salary."

See the post below:

SA reacts to accusations against DJ Bongz

Shortly after the accusations were made against DJ Bongz on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@TSelekane44539 said:

"Big spender restaurants and pubs only work if you are laundering money. They all fold after about 3 years for the same reason."

@alincume_za wrote:

"This is actually serious and damaging. When workers are not paid, it affects their families, their dignity and their ability to survive. Silence and empty promises only make things worse. If these allegations are true, accountability is needed, clear communication must happen, and outstanding salaries must be paid. People can’t work on hope alone. Those waiters must refer a dispute to the CCMA or the bargaining council."

@BotziMarcus commented:

"He also has to support and spoil his wife's ex-boyfriend's mother, so bear with him in these difficult times of lacking common sense and dignity."

Netizens react to DJ Bongz allegedly owing his employees. Image: @realdjbongz

Source: Instagram

Massive booze bill close to R200k has Saffas shook

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that a Twitter user @DlalaChampion had Saffas in a heated debate after sharing a bill that reflected a huge sum of money.

The bill shows that some big spenders bought alcohol in a club worth close to R200k and spent as much as R12K per bottle. People are airing their views about whether spending so much money on alcohol in one day is selfish or not, while some think there's a hidden game at play.

Source: Briefly News