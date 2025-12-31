Sizwe Dhlomo had a hilarious mention on an X thread written by a fan who revealed that they dreamt about him

The South African broadcaster hilariously responded to the post and shared a new photo of himself

The fans' dream was dissected by many people, but Briefly News spoke with a trusted traditional healer who helped explain it from a spiritual healer's level

Sizwe Dhlomo appeared in a fan's dream, and it made a lasting impression on the fan. Image: Sizwedhlomo

South African radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo was recently involved in a fan's weird dream. But, instead of finding this rather awkward, the radio star reacted hilariously to the fan, and the interaction gained traction.

Man narrates wild Sizwe Dhlomo dream

In a X thread on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, a man with the X handle, @P__lani, said he had a dream which took him back to high school, but with Sizwe Dhlomo in it.

He explained how the dream left a lasting impression on his life, but still wanted answers as to what it meant.

"Yaz, today, before waking, I had a dream I was back in high school in class, and Sizwe Dhlomo came in and gave four students small tea cups (me included), then he told us to hold them, and he poured us something that was like milk and added round small chocolates, while he was talking. I took it out. I took out some other stuff from his bag to give us, and all these other three began taking small plates that were on the table. I just stood there with my tea cup. When he turns around and sees these other students now holding plates, too, he loses it and asks them, 'Who said you must take the cups?'," the user wrote.

The dream continues with Sizwe awarding the fan money for being disciplined enough to follow his instructions, unlike the other students who disobeyed him.

"The students then put them back on the table, when he, while holding just a tea cup, tells these other students they will no longer receive whatever he was about to give. Then he says to me, You're disciplined, patient, you listen, and for that, I will only give you what's in the bag plus R250. When I first got him, I said to you all, Don't touch anything and stand in the form of a You're the only one who did that, and you're still standing in your position. Look where that other student is standing now, he's over the table and these too are now fighting to be first to receive what they don't even I'm about to take out," the fan concluded.

He then proceeded to tag Sizwe Dhlomo and asked him to dissect the dream, but his response was hilarious. The star shared a photo of himself and wished the man a blissful new year.

Briefly News spoke with a traditional healer, Bab' Ngobeni, who explained what receiving money in your dream means.

"Getting money in your dream can have different meanings, but they all depend on who gave you and under what circumstances. For example, getting money from an ancestor symbolises good luck, but the money must be silver coins. Other people believe that getting money in notes is bad luck and can hinder on your financial life."

Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to a fan who said he was in his dream. Image: Sizwe Dhlomo

