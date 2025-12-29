A little kid became a viral sensation on social media after becoming a regular at her local spaza shop

The adorable girl kept coming back, trying to make purchases, and the spaza shop owner would record their cute interactions

South Africans were touched, and the little girl got a treat after going viral on the short-form social media platform

A TikTok video of a toddler and a spaza shop owner went viral. The kid dropped by to get some snacks, and she went viral trying to do business with her.

The video of the girl received thousands of likes, and she became a recurring character on TikTok. One of the latest videos showed that the shop owner on TikTok decided to spoil a little girl.

In a video on TikTok, @ndzuh0 posted about a toddler who is a regular client. The kid went viral after going to his shop and making a purchase, and revealing that she has no money at the end. The kid was giggling after announcing that she has no money, and it became a recurring joke. In another video, the shop owner told the little girl that some viewers sent money to give her. The girl's mother also made an appearance in the video, and she told the little girl to thank the viewers who fell in love with her for the money.

South Africa falls in love with spaza shop kid

The video of the little girl made rounds on the social media platform. The video by @ndzuh0 also spread to X, and South Africans gushed over the toddler. Watch the videos of the little girl and read people's comments below:

patience ozuku gushed:

"I don't know the language, but I like lisa🥰, and may God bless the voices in the background 🙏"

Ndi ᥫ᭡ gushed:

"Kids are so innocent and cute bandla😍❤️"

Thabo Masithela joked about the kid's shifting attention:

"When you have money, you look around for criminals.... she is checking if they don't surprise her❤️she's sweet."

Brenden buza Jrndlov said:

"I love parents who take care of their little ones."

kgothatso__k joke:

"So R2 can buy R50 😭😭 I knew it, angihlanye my friend has some explaining to do 😭😭🫵"

The Solitary Reaper gushed:

"She's so sweet isn't she? 😂 Such a wonderful soul! Beautiful."

Melo_Mosase 🇿🇦🇵🇸 applauded:

"Leesa is already THAT! She has store credit 👌🏾"

🌸✨KZNJoburger✨🌸 remarked:

"I can’t help but think how can anyone hurt a kid man? They are literally so innocent 😭"

Nkuli Sibeko joked:

"Meet Lisa, the first person to buy R50 nge R2 🤭"

