A TikTok video of a family over Christmas was a viral hit on the social media platform because of one of the uncles

The man and his family were getting ready to enjoy their festive meal, but they had to wait for their talkative uncle

Online users were amused by the video of the family that was eager for mealtime but facing a delay

A video of a talkative uncle with his family went viral. The man became a viral sensation with a funny TikTok video.

An uncle gave a speech before a meal and went viral on TikTok.

Online users were in stitches over the family interaction over Christmas. People cracked jokes about the uncle in the family.

In a TikTok video, by @the.real.nonduh.s uncle was with his family for a meal on Christmas. He decided to give a speech before the family dug into the food. The uncle started by reminding everyone how lucky they are to have a family. He explained the meaning of vulnerable people, saying they are those without any relatives. In the background, one family member appeared to pay him no mind as she waited to eat. Another was loudly agreeing with the uncle's speech.

The uncle who gave his speech when the family was ready to eat was relatable to many.

SA amused by uncle

Online users thought the uncle in the clip by @the.real.nonduh.s was hilarious. People could not help but joke about the family that looked impatient to eat. Watch the video of the uncle below:

Scotch said:

"Issue here is timing, language, and they that he can't be a motivational speaker at his house😂"

Bulelani wrote:

"May I please not be this type of unlce 😂😭✋🏾especially when it is time for people to eat."

sixfwd commented:

"Whatever the other uncle wearing a white shirt is planning to say after this speech is Very Atomic Dangerous.. 🤔"

Nthabiseng was amused by the woman:

"Lol, apparently my father is like this, but I can't prove it because I have never been in this kind of seating with him. My cousins say so😩😂"

Advi_M joked about the talkative uncle:

"The person busy saying yes.. is the one fueling him up😖"

❤️ shared:

"My uncle is like this, he's a primary school principal. He bought books for my baby, she's only two. Whenever he comes, he asks her questions regarding the books he bought 😂"

Zukii wrote:

"My dad is this person in the family, and it’s so annoying 😭every conversation becomes a descriptive essay."

Khomotso Maripane 🫧 shared that they had a similar parent:

"My dad is like this Yoh ..😭The lecture he gives before giving us money 💔😭"

Kagiso Boikhutso was impressed by the uncle:

"I know this man of GOD! Great MC and mighty preacher of the WORD 🔥"

The Resolute speculated about how the elderly woman thought:

"Gogo is just like so much English Yoh ngeke."

