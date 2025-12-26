A TikTok video of a household's day on Christmas amassed attention on social media

The clip showed the heartbreaking reality of the family in need during the festive season

Online users were touched by the family facing a hard time towards the end of 2025

A family's Christmas video on TikTok has left people sad. The clip showed the way a household was forced to spend the festive season.

Online users commented on the clip of the family's situation. People shared their heartfelt sentiments after seeing a family's kitchen during the Christmas season.

In a TikTok video, @mbusi_tgs showed their household's fridge during the festive season. On Christmas 2025, the TikTokker posted a video showing an empty fridge. There were a few items, such as mince, and margarine and nothing to make a complete meal.

South Africa moved by empty fridge

People were touched after seeing that a family spent Christmas with an empty fridge. The clip by @mbusi_tgs evoked a strong reaction. Watch the video of the empty fridge below:

Maryam commented:

"People who have now don't think about the days when they were in the same position as he is in right now. Be kind to others, it doesn't take much to be a good person."

Joe wrote:

"We've been without electricity because a drunk driver hit our gate walls and the electricity box. It's been 8 days already. But we thank God no one got hurt, blessed Christmas day all."

Ncomaphela Creations wanted to help:

"Hey, where are you from? If you are in Durban or Pinetown, you can come break bread with my kids and me. We don’t have much, but it’s something ❤"

Tshepo03 added:

"From a person whose family has been here, I am breaking it to you that the only way from here is up. We were once at a point where we had to go to the spaza and request 1 kg of maize meal on credit and grab some spinach from our garden on Christmas Day, but we made it through that patch. It’s exactly that…a patch."

patriciairion537 added:

"I see it's a trend now people posting empty fridges at least you got mince and Rama, others have nothing."

Claude Bizaare commented:

"You still blessed my man..you can make the greatest meal and be honest with yourself..you owe nobody anything, and you can eat that with pride..not pay for Christmas lunch over 6 months."

plaasbul007🇿🇦🇳🇱 wrote:

"Bro got data, electricity, blossom and mince and a roof over your head. You are blessed🙏"

Kumz said:

"Ohh brother trust me when I tell you it’s gone get so much better. God is gonna make it so good you’re gonna think you’re in heaven, hang in there 🙏🏽🫡"

