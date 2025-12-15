A young woman posted a video getting emotional about a renovation in her home

The lady showed raw emotion as she reflected on how hard her mother worked to give their family something nice for Christmas

South Africans were touched by the emotional woman who showed a lot of gratitude to her beloved mother

The TikTok video of the woman appreciating her mother received thousands of likes. People commented that she was an amazing daughter for recognising everything her mother did.

A young woman was in tears over a renovation by her mother. Image: @owam_mie

Source: TikTok

In a video on TikTok @owam_mie was in tears while looking at her bathroom. The lady shared that her mother recently renovated in time for Christmas is a gift. The lady was crying as she said the renovation meant a lot, as it was a symbol of how far her mother had come. She said:

"I know where God took my mom from."

The TikTokker panned the camera to show a standing bathroom and shower. The shower had a rose gold finish and nobs for multiple settings. The large bathtub created a modern restroom with contemporary finishing touches.

The South African lady's video thanking her mother touched many. Image: @owam_ncangayi

Source: Instagram

South African moved by emotional renovation

Many people congratulated their young lady @owam_mie's mother or provided for her family. People commented that they could see that the renovation meant a lot to her family. Watch the video of the emotional video below:

xponentialbakes was moved by the young lady:

"Only a few kids will appreciate the works of the parents."

Rea wrote:

"This was me when my mom bought her first house at the age of 50 God has been so good to her this year, I'm literally living in a answered prayer For more than 15 years we've praying."

boitz.mlamla💋 exclaimed:

"She is a POWERHOUSE. SHE IS GOD’s gorgeous girl! God said YES AND ANOINTED HER. SIYAVUMELANA MUHLE LOJEHOVA😭❤️"

lukhanyisoshezi added:

"Tell your mom the motherhood is super proud of her 😭😩"

Uminathi Makhanya shared her story about her mom:

"She sold her old car and she did our kitchen🥺. I'm so proud of these girlies ave besebenza♥️♥️"

Mafungwase commented:

"Ohh sisi I’m glad you acknowledge mom’s sacrifices ❤️"

with love, nozimbali 🧚🏽🌸 said:

"Your mom is a superstar and you’re such an appreciative child. congratulations ❤️"

Ocean_M opened up:

"Also my mom renovated our bathroom this month this so emotional 😭 🫂❤️"

Nosimo Mnguni was moved by the lady:

"Ohhh you are such a grateful kid, I am so proud of you and Im learning so much from this🥹"

User23453233245 applauded:

"I love that you recognized your moms hard work❤️🥺 God will continue blessing your mom ❤️🥺"

Other Briefly News stories about building homes

Source: Briefly News