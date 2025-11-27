A local woman decided that instead of buying a furniture set, she would build her own

In the video she had uploaded, the woman showed the building materials she used and the results of her hard work

Internet users were divided in the comment section, with some responding with caution and others responding with applause

A local woman thought that instead of buying a furniture set, she would build her own. She got her building materials and went straight to work, which caused a division in her TikTok video's comment section.

App user @trudywdg7ls uploaded a clip of her work on 26 November, 2025. The post showed the woman arranging and cementing bricks in the shape of a sofa against a wall. She also used the bricks to create a block in the middle of the living room, which soon became her coffee table. The end of the video showed the results of her labour, which gave a chic and modern touch to her living space.

This is not the first time the woman has used bricks in this way. Another TikTok post showed the materials used for the base of a bed, which was painted pink.

Built-in furniture stuns the internet

The viral video, which has received over one million views since its publication until now, had thousands of local members of the online community gathering in the comment section. Many social media users responded with confusion and concern, while others thought the idea was unique.

@hopemoloko added humour under the post, writing:

"Couch? I mean, ouch!"

@koolany told the online community:

"This would work outside."

@billymalaka0 shared in the comment section:

"Cleaning around couches without moving them would frustrate me."

@jaquinee_ thought the built-in sofa would injure them and wrote:

"I mean, it's fine and all until I throw myself down. Many chances that my small toe will hit those corners the entire time."

@nanu_mm13 remarked in the comments:

"I swap and change my furniture arrangement now and then, so this! My ADHD could never."

@brajabs shared with the thousands on the internet:

"This is convenient for rental properties. Tenants don't need to worry about furniture, including kitchens and bedrooms. This is the true meaning of built-in."

An impressed @sandravandyk86 commented:

"Beautiful! I love this, and it's for life. No woodboring beetles, broken springs, etc. And you don't owe anybody anything. You can even make a nice outside set."

A proud @tshilidzindou81 said to the innovative woman:

"You are talented, my dear. May the Lord give you more wisdom and knowledge."

Watch the TikTok video posted on @trudywdg7ls's account below:

