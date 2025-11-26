Grade 12 learners from Clarendon High School for Girls in the Eastern Cape ended their final exam with a kind gesture

The teenagers removed an item from their person and placed it into plastic bags, ready to part with it for a good cause

Members of the online community took to the comment section to express appreciation and applaud the girls

Grade 12 learners ended their exams with an act of kindness. Images: Clarendon High School for Girls

Matriculants at Clarendon High School for Girls in East London, Eastern Cape, who completed their exams, chose to leave something meaningful behind: their school shoes. This act of generosity was met with applause from social media users.

On 22 November, 2025, the school uploaded a video showing some of the girls removing their school shoes and placing them in bags as they exited the exam venue. The clip also saw the learners warmly embracing each other, knowing that an era in their lives had come to an end.

Clarendon High School for Girls told people online:

"What may seem like a simple gesture will bring comfort and confidence to another learner who needs it. With this thoughtful act, our girls turned the end of their school journey into a moment of compassion and encouragement. Well done, Class of 2025!"

Matriculants warm people's hearts

Hundreds of online community members gathered in the comment section, expressing how heartwarming the unique farewell display was and how it captured their attention.

The online crowd loved what they saw on their screens. Image: Lilly Roadstones

Mjabe Mjabe added in the comment section:

"While others are tearing their uniforms and writing on their shirts, this group decided to be a blessing to others. May we learn from this."

Xhamela Xhamela said to the young women:

"Bantwana bam, this is the first step of life. You meet people, then you don't see them again. Others, you will see them when you're older, but in all that, that's how life is. You meet people for a while, and they go."

Amanda Cheez Ntintili hoped that the shoe removal was for a good cause and wrote:

"I hope they mean the shoes are donated to kids from other schools, maybe in the township. I doubt there are a lot of Clarendon kids who need leftover shoes."

Samuel Bamitale congratulated the matriculants, writing:

"Welcome to a new level. There is more ahead of you than behind you. Your new day is here!"

Shamila Hector-Harms remarked under the post:

"Ubuntu way of life! Keep spreading kindness and compassion, Class of 2025!"

Magdalene Koopman was emotional and stated:

"I'm crying seeing the compassion of these princesses! They're an inspiration to us all. Keep shining, girls."

An impressed Mokgadi Mohale Seabi told people on the internet:

"The first time I see this standard of humanity."

Watch the Facebook reel posted on the school's account below:

