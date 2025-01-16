“Thank You Very Much”: Woman Shows Matriculant Bagging 7 Distinctions

A woman took to her TikTok account to share that a matriculant near and dear to her earned herself a bachelor's pass

The girl also received seven distinctions, and the woman posted a photo of her with her certificates

A Johannesburg-based private college defined distinctions, how students can achieve them, and how it would benefit students in the future

A woman proudly shared that a matriculant got seven distinctions.

Many parents and caregivers proudly celebrate and share matric learners' achievements in their families. One woman shared the exciting news that a matric learner achieved distinctions, highlighting the girl's hard work and dedication.

Sharing the student's achievements

A TikTok user, @nhlangothi.zimanxe, shared photos of a girl who completed matric and earned a bachelor's pass with seven distinctions. The girl's outstanding performance filled the TikTokker with joy and gratitude, as she wrote in her post's caption:

"Jesus, thank you very much."

Take a look at the TikTok post here.

A woman proudly shared that a girl got seven distinctions. Image: @nhlangothi.zimanxe

What is a distinction in matric?

The Johannesburg-based private college Regenesys states that distinctions are awarded when students achieve 80% or higher in a specific subject, signifying high academic excellence.

Distinctions also reflect a student's dedication, intelligence, and ability to perform well under academic pressure, improving their odds of gaining admission to competitive tertiary institution programmes and getting financial assistance.

Students can achieve distinctions by doing the following:

Applying effective study habits: For example, taking notes and revisiting topics.

For example, taking notes and revisiting topics. Focusing on difficult subjects: Spend more time on subjects you may find challenging.

Spend more time on subjects you may find challenging. Seeking support: Ask educators and peers for help or join study groups.

Ask educators and peers for help or join study groups. Practising time management: Balance time between all your subjects.

Balance time between all your subjects. Practising stress management: Take regular breaks, eat healthily, and maintain your mental and physical well-being.

The benefits of achieving distinctions include:

University admissions. Scholarships and bursaries. Career opportunities.

