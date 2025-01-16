“Thank You Very Much”: Woman Shows Matriculant Bagging 7 Distinctions
- A woman took to her TikTok account to share that a matriculant near and dear to her earned herself a bachelor's pass
- The girl also received seven distinctions, and the woman posted a photo of her with her certificates
- A Johannesburg-based private college defined distinctions, how students can achieve them, and how it would benefit students in the future
Many parents and caregivers proudly celebrate and share matric learners' achievements in their families. One woman shared the exciting news that a matric learner achieved distinctions, highlighting the girl's hard work and dedication.
Sharing the student's achievements
A TikTok user, @nhlangothi.zimanxe, shared photos of a girl who completed matric and earned a bachelor's pass with seven distinctions. The girl's outstanding performance filled the TikTokker with joy and gratitude, as she wrote in her post's caption:
"Jesus, thank you very much."
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Take a look at the TikTok post here.
What is a distinction in matric?
The Johannesburg-based private college Regenesys states that distinctions are awarded when students achieve 80% or higher in a specific subject, signifying high academic excellence.
Distinctions also reflect a student's dedication, intelligence, and ability to perform well under academic pressure, improving their odds of gaining admission to competitive tertiary institution programmes and getting financial assistance.
Students can achieve distinctions by doing the following:
- Applying effective study habits: For example, taking notes and revisiting topics.
- Focusing on difficult subjects: Spend more time on subjects you may find challenging.
- Seeking support: Ask educators and peers for help or join study groups.
- Practising time management: Balance time between all your subjects.
- Practising stress management: Take regular breaks, eat healthily, and maintain your mental and physical well-being.
The benefits of achieving distinctions include:
- University admissions.
- Scholarships and bursaries.
- Career opportunities.
3 other stories about matric distinctions
- A matric learner shared that she received expensive gifts, including an electronic device, after achieving a bachelor's pass and three distinctions.
- A young woman celebrated her matric results in style after bagging distinctions and a scholarship to an American university.
- A top KwaZulu-Natal matriculant shared that he excelled with distinctions while enduring challenges such as power cuts and loadshedding.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za