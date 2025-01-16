A girl took to her TikTok account to share with app users that she received presents after passing matric

The items the 2024 matric learner received appeared to be pricey, as they included name brands and electronic devices

In her TikTok video, as a result of her hard work, the girl shared she obtained a bachelor's pass and three distinctions

A happy 2024 matric learner showed the expensive presents she got after sharing her matric results. Images: @urfvdelulu / TikTok, Catherine McQueen / Getty Images

Many students have been rewarded for their excellent achievements in passing matric, with some receiving recognition through gifts and celebrations. One girl shared that her remarkable matric results led to her being showered with thoughtful presents as a token of appreciation for her hard work and success.

Mzansi student's hard work gets rewarded

Using the TikTok handle @urfvdelulu, a local learner headed to the popular social media platform to happily share with thousands of app users what she received after obtaining a bachelor's pass and three distinctions.

In the viral clip, the young TikTokker shows off the bags of goodies, which include items from Puma and an HP device, possibly a laptop, judging by the size of the box she holds.

The happy student wrote in her post:

"Made Ma proud."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Benefits of rewarding hardworking students

According to numerous sources, many benefits are linked to rewarding students who have put their all into their academics. Some benefits are listed below:

Improved behaviour: Rewarding students can curb unwanted behaviours in the future.

Rewarding students can curb unwanted behaviours in the future. Better grades: Learners will feel more motivated to complete tasks and assignments and participate in class activities, leading to better results.

Learners will feel more motivated to complete tasks and assignments and participate in class activities, leading to better results. Positive attitudes: Students who are rewarded are more likely to have positive attitudes toward their peers and educators.

Students who are rewarded are more likely to have positive attitudes toward their peers and educators. Pride: The students will feel better about themselves and their work once they are rewarded for their efforts.

The students will feel better about themselves and their work once they are rewarded for their efforts. Improved collaboration: Children who receive rewards will achieve group goals once they are a part of a team.

Children who receive rewards will achieve group goals once they are a part of a team. Reduced absenteeism: Reward systems can help lower the number of learners who are not attending their classes.

Rewarding students for their hard work may see an increased amount of participation and students in the classroom. Image: izusek

