Luke Fleurs' sister believes his murder was premeditated, not a random hijacking

On the anniversary of his death, his family shared a deeply emotional Instagram post expressing grief and unanswered questions

Six men accused of his murder will stand trial on 21 July, with 40 witnesses expected to testify

A year after his tragic death, the family of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs is still searching for answers—haunted by suspicions that his killing was far more sinister than a botched hijacking.

On 3 April 2024, the South African football community was left stunned when news broke that 24-year-old Luke Fleurs had been shot and killed outside a petrol station in Florida.Image/Lefty Shivambu.

A Life Cut Short

On 3 April 2024, the South African football community was left stunned when news broke that 24-year-old Luke Fleurs had been shot and killed outside a petrol station in Florida, Roodepoort.

Driving his red VW Golf 8 GTI, the young star was gunned down in what police initially labelled an attempted hijacking.

But now, on the anniversary of his death, his family has voiced their belief that it was a planned assassination.

A Sister’s Heartbreak and Questions

Luke’s sister, Sydi Fleurs, poured her grief into a moving Instagram tribute on the first anniversary of his passing.

Her words paint a chilling picture of suspicion and sorrow.

I wonder how long it took them to plan this—and yes, we believe it was planned,” she wrote.

I wonder what made them sit and plot your death... I wonder if they knew you personally.

She questioned the absence of those who were with him that night.

Why did your ‘friends’ run away? Are you mad at them?” she asked. “You were strong, but you fell with no one to catch you. That breaks my heart.

Her reflections ended on a painful note:

Some days I just wish the truth would come out. That this ‘plan’ would finally be revealed.

Memorial in His Honour

To celebrate Luke’s life, the Fleurs family will host a Kaizer Chiefs-themed memorial this weekend in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.

The event is expected to be a vibrant tribute to the player, featuring games and community activities in his memory.

Justice on the Horizon

The trial for the six men accused of his murder is scheduled to begin on 21 July at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

Luke Fleurs was a talented defender who played for SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs, known for his composure and potential.

