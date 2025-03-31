A former Premier Soccer League player has come out to narrate how he ended up spending nine months in prison after being accused of assault

The former South African junior international didn't live up to expectations in his football career after battling with different disciplinary problems

The left-footed forward was reportedly given another golden opportunity to revive his career in 2023, but failed to make it count

Former Premier Soccer League star Masibusane Zongo has given a detailed story about his nine-month jail ordeal after being accused of sexual assault.

The South African forward was unable to reach his full potential as he was hindered by different disciplinary issues, and couldn't reach the heights he was expected in his football career.

The former SuperSport United forward, nicknamed 'Bad Boy,' won the hearts of many fans with his dribbling skills when he burst onto the football scene in 2008.

Masibusane Zongo narrates his side of the story about spending nine months in jail after being accused of assault. Photo: @SuperSportFC.

The 34-year-old spent four years with the Pretoria giants before turbulent stints with sixc different clubs.

Zongo was seen as one of the most creative stars to come out of the South African league but failed to live up to expectations after reported issues with alcohol abuse and other disciplinary problems.

The former Chippa United star was handed another opportunity to revive his career in 2023 when he joined lower division side Munaca FC in the ABC Motsepe League, but he was released after few months due to disciplinary issues.

Zongo opens up on his 9-month jail term

In an interview with Trap and Pass, as per FARPost, Zongo opened up on the sexual assault case he had that made him spend nine months in jail.

“I’ve never told this story in any interview before, but there’s something I need to share,” Zongo said during the interview.

“When I was at Chippa United, I was on top of the world, living like a star. It was Thursday, payday, and I went out with Mbulelelo Mabizela, who I looked up to like a father figure. Back then, he was driving a Bentley, and life was good. We’d drive to training with the windows down, just enjoying the moment.

“One evening, we decided to head to the University of Western Cape and hang out with some girls. After some drinks, we ended up at a hotel. The next morning, Mabizela left with his date, and I left with mine.

“Then, out of the blue, one of the girls I’d been with called me. She asked what had happened between me and the other girl, and I told her nothing. That’s when she told me the other girl had accused me of sexual assault and had already gone to the police.

“I was taken in by the authorities, and Mabizela told me to call Chippa Mpengesi, the club chairman. He spoke to us and said his lawyer would handle things, and that’s how I managed to get out on bail.

“I later learned that the girl was a student in the university who couldn’t pay for accommodation in school. Mpengesi asked the amount of money she wanted in exchange for dropping the charges, but I declined. I knew I wasn’t guilty.

“Eventually, I moved to Platinum Stars, but then they issued a warrant for my arrest. I had no idea when my court date was coming up. One day, while I was in Bushbuckridge playing in a competition, the police showed up and took me away from the pitch.

“From that moment, I stopped caring. They arrested me, and I ended up spending nine months in prison.”

