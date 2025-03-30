An earthquake in Myanmar caused widespread destruction in Bangkok, leaving at least 18 dead

Angelique Viljoen, a South African teaching English in Thailand, spoke about the terrifying experience

Over 1,700 people were killed in neighbouring Myanmar, as rescue efforts continue to find survivors

Angelique Viljoen, a South African living in Thailand, spoke about the terrifying experience of the earthquake, which left 18 dead in Bangkok. STR/ Angelique Viljoen

THAILAND — Bangkok residents are still reeling after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the neighbouring Myanmar area on Friday, March 28, 2025.

The massive earthquake affected neighbouring countries, leaving at least 18 dead and 32 injured in Thailand as of Sunday, 30 March. Many others are still dealing with the aftereffects, and rescue operations continue to find survivors trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Angelique Viljoen, a South African living in Bangkok, spoke to Briefly News about her experience during the quake and how people are adapting to life afterwards.

Rescue operations continue in Bangkok following the devastating earthquake, which left at least 18 people dead. Image: Sai Aung Main

Learners had to be evacuated from schools

Angelique, who has been teaching English in the country since October 2019, recalled how she suddenly felt dizzy in her classroom. When she saw the ceiling fan swinging and noticed the panic in a co-teacher’s eyes, she knew something was wrong.

“The kids all started screaming and crying. We had to grab them and get them downstairs as fast as possible,” she said.

Her classroom is on the second floor of a three-story building.

While trying to get her Grade 1 learners to safety, she was also worried about her own son, Max. Her two-year-old was on the other side of the school on the ground floor.

“When I saw him downstairs, I immediately started crying. I was so relieved and so grateful to his teachers for grabbing him.”

She further explained that the kindergarten children were all in the middle of their naps when the earthquake struck, and so teachers had to grab sleeping babies and run out of the classroom.

“I found my baby standing in a daze in his pyjamas,” she added.

After spending two hours sitting outside, teachers were allowed to go home, but her troubles didn’t end there.

Other schools in the city also experienced similar panic, as can be seen below.

From an earthquake to traffic jams and accidents

She explained that she then got stuck in one of the worst traffic jams she’s ever experienced as approximately 17 million people in the city were sent home at the same time.

“My car overheated twice. I was standing with Max on my hip, trying to open my car bonnet with one hand, overwhelmed and scared,” she explained.

A fellow motorist then stopped to help, which then led to many others doing the same. The motorists all got to her car with water and helped cool her engine down. They then left her with water in case she needed it for the rest of her journey.

“These people didn't know how long they would be stuck themselves and whether they would need it. It was a true testament to Thai kindness,” she said. Despite living only 6 kms away from the school, it took Angelique six hours to get there.

She also had to switch off the car along the route a few times as she was afraid of it overheating, noting that other motorists were experiencing the same issue. With temperatures ranging between 35 and 38 degrees, it was a battle for many who were stuck on the road.

Her husband, Brendan, had to fetch Max on a motorbike to get him home, which was another worry for her, given the number of accidents on the roads. Many people were also forced to walk as trains were not running and taxis were scarce. You can watch a clip below of the chaos that ensued afterwards.

Angelique is still experiencing dizziness and anxiety

Like many around the city, Angelique is still experiencing bouts of dizziness. She explained that she’s also dealing with anxiety.

“I had to go to the grocery store, and every time I felt a bit dizzy, I found myself looking at the store's signs hanging from the ceiling to see if they were swinging around,” she explained.

Despite the dizziness and anxiety, she remained grateful that there were no injuries to people at her work or friends. They also didn’t suffer any damage at her flat, unlike others who were locked out of apartment buildings while safety checks were done.

“Some friends have been asked to find temporary places to stay until June so that repairs can be done to their apartments,” she added.

Some people will have to find temporary accommodation until repairs are conducted to buildings damaged in the earthquake. Image: Pongmanat Tasiri

Over 1,700 left dead in Myanmar

While the death toll in Thailand remains under 20, neighbouring Myanmar felt the full force of the quake. As it stands, over 1,700 people have been confirmed dead in the country. The death toll is expected to increase as rescue efforts continue.

At least 3,400 people have been injured, and more than 300 are missing, the Myanmar Military government confirmed. Buildings, bridges and roads have been destroyed, and a state of emergency has been declared.

The United States government has pledged $2 million to relief efforts in the country, while many other nations have also sent over teams to assist with rescue operations. China, India, Russia, and Thailand have all sent rescue teams to assist.

Due to a shortage of specialised equipment, rescue workers and civilians are removing rubble with their bare hands in the hope of finding survivors still trapped. Many people have also resorted to sleeping outside as they don’t feel safe returning to their homes in fear of another earthquake.

Military conflict paused due to earthquake

Briefly News reported that military conflicts in Myanmar were paused for two weeks following the earthquake.

The National Unity Government said it would cease military actions for two weeks to carry out rescue operations.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing called on all military and civilian hospitals and health workers to work together to coordinate a medical response.

Source: Briefly News