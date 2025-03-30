As the death toll in Myanmar's 7.7-magnitude earthquake rose to 1600, the country's neighbours jumped in to assist with aid

The horrific earthquake also hit Thailand, where a skyscraper collapsed and killed 17 people, trapping almost 80 in the rubble

Airports, highways and other critical infrastructure have been damaged by what is termed Myanmar's worst earthquake in history

Myanmar's internal conflict has ceased temporarily following an earthquake. Image: STR/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

MYANMAR — Myanmar's neighbours have offered a helping hand in providing aid to the country, which was hit by a 7.7 magnitude earthquake on 28 March 2025. The country also announced that all military activities and conflict have ceased temporarily.

What happened in Myanmar?

According to SABC News, the country that neighbours Bangladesh, India and China lost 1600 people after the massive earthquake struck the nation. About 3400 people were badly injured, and the death toll could rise to 10,000, according to the US Geological Service's predictive modelling. The earthquake also destroyed critical infrastructure, including highways, an airport and bridges.

Thailand was also hit

The neighbouring Thailand was also badly affected by the earthquake. This was after a skyscraper collapsed as a result of the earthquake. It's estimated that 17 people died when the 33-story building collapsed. Scores were injured, and more are still trapped in the rubble. A large operation has been mobilised to find the construction workers who have been tapped.

About 17 people died when the Myanmar earthquake also hit Thailand. Image: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

Fighting to pause

The National Unity Government, which has conflicted with the current military junta that overthrew former president Aang San Suu Kyi's administration, said it would cease military actions for two weeks. It said it would also carry out rescue operations in some of the hardest-hit areas.

The junta's chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing called on al military and civilian hospitals and healthworkers to work together to coordinate an effective medical response.

Recent earthquakes

Japan, another country in Asia, was hit by a devastating 7.6-magnitude earthquake. The earthquake resulted in a significant loss of life, and the South African government conveyed condolences to the country.

Residents of the Northern Cape experienced a 5.3-magnitude earthquake on 22 December. Parts of the Western Cape, including Cape Town, felt the tremors. Fortunately, nobody was injured or lost their lives in the natural disaster.

What South Africans said

Netizens on SABC News' Facebook page shared their views on the earthquake.

Inock Vallete Cossambinha said:

"The first aid soldiers say they hear voices, but they don't know where they are."

Moeketsi Makhetha said:

"It's all predicted in the Bible. Everyring that's happening on earth."

Patrick MatakeMbishi said:

"Retribution for the Rohingya persecution."

2.5-magnitude earthquake hits Johanneburg

In another article, Briefly News reported that areas of the south of Johannesburg like Roodepoort and Soweto experienced a 2.5-magnitude earthquake in September last year.

The earthquake followed intense snowfall, which hit parts of the country days before. South Africans commented that the country had been experiencing different weather phenomena.

