Residents of the Northern Cape experienced a 5.3-magnitude earthquake on the morning of 22 December 2024

Some of the tremors from the earthquake were felt from as far as Cape Town in the Western Cape

Residents shared their experiences with the earthquake, and some felt terrified at its extent

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years.

Mzansi discussed an earthquake in the Northern Cape. Images: Arctic Images and Westend61

Source: Getty Images

NORTHERN CAPE—An earthquake that struck the Northern Cape on 22 December 2024 was measured at 5.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale. Residents of the Western Cape felt its aftershock. This was the second recorded tremor in South Africa, the first being in Johannesburg a few days before.

Earthquake in the Northern Cape

According to The South African, the moderate earthquake, measuring 5.3 magnitudes, occurred 101 kilometres west of Brandvlei in the Northern Cape. Its depth was 10 kilometres, and its epicentre was 30.45 south latitude and 19.44 degrees west longitude. Fortunately, no damage or casualties were reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Johannesburg residents were shaken by a 2.5-magnitude earthquake in September. No damages were reported, and South Africans had a lot to say about it.

South Africans share experiences

Residents who felt the tremor shared their experiences on Facebook.

Derrys Nash said:

"It was felt in Pringle Bay, which is where the Milnerton fault ends."

Hannelie Roux said:

"Felt it in Koekenaap. Really scary."

Rochele Marlick Arendse said:

"My bed moved side to side, and my superstition took over."

Yaseen Kola said:

"But the continent of Africa is one. It has no fault lines."

Dagnag Zeelie replied:

"We have what is called the Milnerton Faultline, discovered by Geoscience when Koeberg was built."

BrettJett BrettJett said:

"I felt it in Hout Bay."

Charls Charle said:

"I felt the tremor, too. I was awake at that time. Location, Athlone, Cape Town."

Gauteng experiences tremor

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a 4.7 magnitude earthquake was felt in parts of Gauteng in 2023. It was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres.

No damage was reported, and the earthquake lasted for 20 seconds. South Africans expressed their views on the seismic event, and many made jokes.

Source: Briefly News