Body of Newborn Baby Found in Pietermaritzburg, Netizens Shattered
- A waste picker discovered the body of a newborn baby in a dustbin in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal
- Members of the community made the gruesome discovery on the afternoon of 20 December
- South Africans mourned the loss, and many wondered what the cause of the death was
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
PIETERMARITZBURG, KWAZULU-NATAL — The body of a newborn infant was discovered in the trash on the afternoon of 20 December 2024 in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.
Infant discovered in trash
According to The South African, the body was discovered in a dustbin on Longmarket Street. Members of the public called the Mi7 National Group's Emergency Medical Service to the scene. The paramedics attempted to resuscitate the child, but they were unsuccessful, and the baby was declared dead on the scene.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
More babies found in 2024
- The body of another baby was discovered in Hammonds Park, KwaZulu-Natal, in August
- Two months before that, the dead body of an infant baby was found in Tea Estate in the same province
- Another baby was found dead in Mpumalanga in July in Mjejane near Komatipoort
South Africans shattered by death
Netizens on Facebook were shattered at the discovery.
Ifeanyi Erondu said:
"This is terrible news. God, save your children."
Edit Powell said:
"How very sad."
Yaseen Kola said:
"May God curse the parent who did such a thing to an innocent life."
Totto Aka Zeeh Merane said:
"KZN again. Hai, I give up."
Hellen Ratsaka said:
"Shame."
Magoshu Selala said:
"Always KZN."
Dawn Eyre said:
"So heartbreaking."
Tam Hyde said:
"The human race is disgusting."
Sewparased Bunsee said:
"It could be a student's newborn, and the parents didn't know what was happening."
Baby's body discovered in a pit toilet
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service in the North West found the remains of a baby in a pit toilet in June. The baby reportedly went missing five years ago.
The baby and her mother went missing in 2019, and the mother's body was found a day later. One of the witnesses to their disappearance was also discovered dead.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za