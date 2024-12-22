A waste picker discovered the body of a newborn baby in a dustbin in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal

Members of the community made the gruesome discovery on the afternoon of 20 December

South Africans mourned the loss, and many wondered what the cause of the death was

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

SA was hurt by the discovery of an infant's body in Pietermaritzburg. Images: Jin Chu Ferrer and Ekaterina Goncharova

Source: Getty Images

PIETERMARITZBURG, KWAZULU-NATAL — The body of a newborn infant was discovered in the trash on the afternoon of 20 December 2024 in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

Infant discovered in trash

According to The South African, the body was discovered in a dustbin on Longmarket Street. Members of the public called the Mi7 National Group's Emergency Medical Service to the scene. The paramedics attempted to resuscitate the child, but they were unsuccessful, and the baby was declared dead on the scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

More babies found in 2024

The body of another baby was discovered in Hammonds Park, KwaZulu-Natal, in August

Two months before that, the dead body of an infant baby was found in Tea Estate in the same province

Another baby was found dead in Mpumalanga in July in Mjejane near Komatipoort

South Africans shattered by death

Netizens on Facebook were shattered at the discovery.

Ifeanyi Erondu said:

"This is terrible news. God, save your children."

Edit Powell said:

"How very sad."

Yaseen Kola said:

"May God curse the parent who did such a thing to an innocent life."

Totto Aka Zeeh Merane said:

"KZN again. Hai, I give up."

Hellen Ratsaka said:

"Shame."

Magoshu Selala said:

"Always KZN."

Dawn Eyre said:

"So heartbreaking."

Tam Hyde said:

"The human race is disgusting."

Sewparased Bunsee said:

"It could be a student's newborn, and the parents didn't know what was happening."

Baby's body discovered in a pit toilet

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service in the North West found the remains of a baby in a pit toilet in June. The baby reportedly went missing five years ago.

The baby and her mother went missing in 2019, and the mother's body was found a day later. One of the witnesses to their disappearance was also discovered dead.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News