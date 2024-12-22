Two people lost their lives during the heavy rainfall that Tshwane experienced on 20 December 2024

One was a motorist, and the other was a cyclist, and they were both swept into a river while several others were rescued

Residents who know the bridge where the tragic deaths took place slammed the government for neglecting it

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Netizens were hurt after two people lost their lives during the heavy rainfall in Tshwane. Images: Hennops River Revival/ Facebook and dragana991/Getty Images

Source: UGC

TSHWANE — Two people lost their lives near the Supersport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion, Tshwane, on 20 December 2024, during the heavy rainfalls that the city experienced. Gauteng will experience severe rainfall and extreme weather patterns until Christmas Eve.

Floods claim 2 lives

According to TimesLIVE, firefighters from the City of Tshwane recovered a motorcycle and a car that the strong river currents swept away. Divers from the South African Police Service, Gauteng Emergency Medical Services personnel and rescuers from the core department were on the scene to search for the body. The bodies were unfortunately recovered.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In another incident on the same night, firefighters were dispatched to the scene of a car stuck in the river with two occupants. The rescuers successfully rescued them and took them out of the car unharmed. Two passengers were also rescued unharmed at the Irene Country Estate.

Severe weather in December

The country has been experiencing extreme weather patterns during the festive season. More than five provinces experienced thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in different parts.

South Africans react

Netizens on Facebook blamed the government's inefficiency in maintaining public infrastructure.

Thomas Dzingirai said:

"If the government can't elevate that bridge, they better close the road because every year, people die on that bridge."

Allan Webber said:

"Darwin's theory in reality."

Segolothata Kebophelo Ngwanamama asked:

"Why don't they close this bridge during rainy seasons?"

Tebogo Ditshego Tarentaler Mokhari said:

"The centurion low bridge is a man trap! Many will perish if it's not improved. Every rainy season, a person is swept over that bridge."

Sinhlatii Munhu said:

"Despite the warnings issued by the weather department, some people choose to ignore that."

Floods batter Polokwane

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the floods that Polokwane experienced in November. Other parts of Limpopo also experienced flooding due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

The South African Weather Service warned that parts of the country would experience severe rainfall. Residents of Polokwane shared videos of the extent of the flood.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News